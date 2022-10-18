Barstool promo code for Sixers-Celtics drives $1K risk-free bet

Prospective bettors who want to get in on the action ahead of Sixers-Celtics can secure a $1,000 with our Barstool promo code. Simply click on any of the links on this page and enter promo code VOICE1000 to get started.

The NBA season tips off tonight with the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, and you can click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet on the game. This risk-free bet can be used to pick a winner, the over/under, or any other betting market.

The Sixers and Celtics enter the season as two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics made off-season news when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for team policy violations. The Sixers, meanwhile, re-signed James Harden and brought in a number of new faces, including PJ Tucker.

Click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000 for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for Sixers-Celtics.

Barstool promo code VOICE1000 initiates $1k risk-free bet offer

Barstool Sportsbook has had a massive rise in the legal online sports betting industry over the past year. Their great new user promo, in-app offers, and odds boosts are just a few reasons why. Any NBA fan, especially fans looking to bet on Sixers-Celtics, should strongly consider the Barstool Sportsbook promo of a $1,000 risk-free bet.

As part of this offer, any new player who signs up will receive up to $1,000 in first bet insurance. This means that bettors will get two chances to earn their first win. For example, a player could wager $100 on the Sixers (+125) to beat the Celtics (-150). If Philadelphia wins, the player would earn a $125 profit plus their $100 stake. However, if Boston prevails, the player would get $100 in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another game.

Barstool Exclusives

There are a number of exclusive odds boosts available for the Sixers-Celtics game via the Barstool Exclusives tab. Here are the available odds boosts for tonight's game:

• Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden to combine for 100+ points (+225)

• Jayson Tatum to make 3+ three-pointers, Tobias Harris to make 2+ three-pointers, and PJ Tucker to make 1+ three-pointes (+425)

• Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey to make the first field goal, 76ers to win, JT Realmuto to record a hit and Phillies to win (+1776)

How to register with our Barstool promo code

If you want to secure a $1,000 risk-free bet from Barstool Sportsbook, you will need to sign up for an account. Here's how to register for this offer:

Click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000. Fill in the required information and confirm your location. Add money to your account via your preferred deposit method. Wager up to $1,000 on any game or player market.

If your first bet wins, you will collect your stake plus a profit. However, if your bet loses, you will receive up to $1,000 back in sportsbook bonus cash, which is eligible for use on other games in any sports league.

Grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000.