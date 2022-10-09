Barstool promo code unlocks $1k risk-free bet, $150 TD bonus for any NFL Week 5 game

Barstool Sportsbook has two great offers for bettors to choose from ahead of a loaded NFL Week 5 slate. This includes a risk-free bet or a TD bonus that conveys if either team finds the end zone. Our Barstool promo code will unlock the offer of your choice.

NFL bettors can get in on the Week 5 action with our Barstool promo code VOICE1000 here for a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 or a bet $20, win $150 TD bonus with promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 here .

Today's NFL Week 5 docket is packed with intriguing matchups. This starts with an early game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the late afternoon window, the Philadelphia Eagles will look to improve to 5-0.

Click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to bet $20, win $150 if either team scores a touchdown.

Barstool promo code activates risk-free bet up to $1,000

One thing to note off the bat is you can't go wrong with either offer from Barstool Sportsbook. Either you pick the risk-free bet, which gives you two chances to earn your first win, or you pick up a $150 bonus if either team scores a touchdown.



The risk-free bet of up to $1,000 is a generous offer that comes with two chances to earn a win. That means bettors can be a bit more aggressive with their first cash wager, knowing a second chance will convey in the form of site credit if the bet loses. For example, if you bet $250 on the Eagles to beat the Cardinals, but Arizona wins, you would get $250 in site credit to use on any other game.

Bet $20, win $150 TD bonus for any game

If you're in the market for more of a sure thing with your first wager, Barstool's bet $20, win $150 offer fits the bill. This promo will pay out a $150 bonus in sportsbook bonus cash as long as either team finds paydirt.

You could wager $20 on the Eagles to win, yet still earn the $150 bonus even if they lose 35-0. That's because this promo is tied to either team scoring a TD, not just the team you choose to bet on. If your team wins and a TD is scored, you'll get back your $20 bet, a profit, and the $150 bonus.

How to sign up with our Barstool promo code

Registering with Barstool Sportsbook is a straightforward process. First, you'll need to choose which promo you prefer and click on the corresponding link. Then follow these instructions:

Click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000 for a $1k risk-free bet. Click here to bet $20, win $150 if either team scores a touchdown. Complete the required information sections. Select from the list of available deposit methods. Add funds to your account to use on your first bet. Wager up to $1,000 on any market for the risk-free bet, or $20+ on either team's moneyline for the TD bonus.

If you choose the risk-free bet and your first cash wager loses, you'll get back up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash. If you select the TD bonus and either team finds the end zone, you'll pick up a $150 bonus to use in the app.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use Barstool promo code VOICE1000. Click here and enter promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to bet $20, win $150.