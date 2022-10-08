Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000: risk-free bet up to $1,000 for MLB, NFL

If you plan on betting on any game this weekend, Barstool Sportsbook has a tremendous offer to consider. Simply click on any of the links on this page and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1k risk-free bet.

Prospective bettors who sign up by clicking here and using Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 will earn a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. This promo is eligible for use on any MLB or NFL game this weekend.

No matter which team or game you want to bet on, Barstool Sportsbook has odds on it all. You can bet on any MLB postseason game, like Game 2 of Phillies-Cardinals, or Sunday's Week 5 matchup between the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 unlocks risk-free bet offer

Barstool Sportsbook has a massive offer for all new users who register for an account this weekend. Bettors can earn a fully-insured first wager on any sport when they click on any of the links on this page and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Our promo code unlocks a risk-free first bet promo of up to $1,000. This offer is one of the most generous in the legal online sports betting industry.

A bettor could, for example, wager $300 on the Phillies to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. If the Phils win, the player would get back their $300 bet plus a cash profit. However, if the Phillies lose the game, the bettor wouldn't be entirely out of luck. In that case, the bettor would receive a $300 bonus in site credit to use on another game.

Tremendous Barstool exclusive odds boosts

Barstool Sportsbook typically offers even more value with their promo offers within the app, as well as Barstool exclusive odds boosts. Here are some of the top offers this weekend:

• Each pitcher to throw a strikeout in the first inning: Jacob DeGrom, Blake Snell, and Aaron Nola (+100)

• Bombs Away: Mets, Phillies and Cardinals all to hit a home run (+185)

• Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, and BYU all to win (+265)



• Aaron Nola to record over 5.5 strikeouts, Bryce Harper to record a hit, and Phillies to win (+410)

• Manny Machado and Paul Goldschmidt each to record 2+ total bases (+650)

• Over 45.5 total points in Lions-Patriots, Patriots -2.5, and Jets +3.5 (+510)

Register with Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000

Barstool Sportsbook has made the sign-up process for a new account really easy. Complete these steps to register for an account:

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Enter the required information. Accept the geolocation request. Pick any deposit method and add money to your account. Choose a game to bet on. Place an initial wager up to $1,000 on any game or player prop.

Barstool Sportsbook will issue up to $1,000 back in sportsbook bonus cash to your account if your first real-money wager loses. However, if your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager plus a profit.

Earn a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 when you click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000.