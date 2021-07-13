Philly is celebrating Bastille Day 2021 with food and drink specials

Bastille Day, the national day of France, is celebrated on Wednesday, July 14, and French restaurants and bars in Philly are marking the occasion by offering specials for the holiday, like cheeseboards, Champagne and foie gras.

If you can't go out Wednesday, you'll also have a chance to experience Bastille Day festivities at a block party Sunday. Here's a look at some of the specials:

The Good King Tavern ( 614 S. Seventh St.)

Wednesday, The Good King Tavern is throwing a Bastille Day party from 3-9 p.m. There will be French street food and glasses of wine outdoors, as well as the full menu inside.

Upstairs, Le Caveau will be open and serving wines and French hot dogs.



Fond (1537 S. 11th St.)

The restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is offering a happy hour special on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Guests can enjoy six East Coast oysters prepared in a Champagne mignonette accompanied by a glass of blanc de blanc for $10.

The deal is available for walk-ins only, at the bar or outdoor patio seating.

Forsythia (233 Chestnut St.)

The French restaurant in Old City will celebrate Bastille Day all week long with a foie gras special for $20. The dish includes seared foie with elderflower-pickled green plums and pistachio, served with toasted rye bread.

Royal Boucherie (52 S. Second St.)

Also located in Old City, Royal Boucherie is celebrating Bastille Day with wine and cheese pairings for $35.

The special is available Wednesday for indoor dining, bar seating and outdoor dining at the second floor rooftop garden.



Parc ( 227 S. 18th St.)

In Rittenhouse, Parc is celebrating Wednesday with special menu additions, including ice cream sandwiches. The restaurant also will have crafts for kids from 3-5:30 p.m., balloon art and a spritz station from St. Germain.

East Market

East Market is hosting a festival Sunday from 1-6 p.m. that will include French-inspired food and drink specials from Iron Hill Brewery and the Wayward, live music and a photo booth.

Admission is free, with food and drink for purchase à la carte.

