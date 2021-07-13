More Events:

July 13, 2021

Philly is celebrating Bastille Day 2021 with food and drink specials

There will be a French-themed block party this weekend at East Market in honor of the holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Bastille Day
Bastille Day celebrations in Philly Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/Sipa USA

The picture above shows Paris, France on Monday as the city prepares for 2021 Bastille Day festivities. In Philly, French restaurants will host celebrations to mark the holiday.

Bastille Day, the national day of France, is celebrated on Wednesday, July 14, and French restaurants and bars in Philly are marking the occasion by offering specials for the holiday, like cheeseboards, Champagne and foie gras.

If you can't go out Wednesday, you'll also have a chance to experience Bastille Day festivities at a block party Sunday. Here's a look at some of the specials: 

RELATED: Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City | Enjoy drink specials during Summer Social in Philadelphia | Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City

The Good King Tavern (614 S. Seventh St.)

Wednesday, The Good King Tavern is throwing a Bastille Day party from 3-9 p.m. There will be French street food and glasses of wine outdoors, as well as the full menu inside.

Upstairs, Le Caveau will be open and serving wines and French hot dogs.

Fond (1537 S. 11th St.)

The restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is offering a happy hour special on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Guests can enjoy six East Coast oysters prepared in a Champagne mignonette accompanied by a glass of blanc de blanc for $10. 

The deal is available for walk-ins only, at the bar or outdoor patio seating.

Forsythia (233 Chestnut St.)

The French restaurant in Old City will celebrate Bastille Day all week long with a foie gras special for $20. The dish includes seared foie with elderflower-pickled green plums and pistachio, served with toasted rye bread.

Royal Boucherie (52 S. Second St.)

Also located in Old City, Royal Boucherie is celebrating Bastille Day with wine and cheese pairings for $35.

The special is available Wednesday for indoor dining, bar seating and outdoor dining at the second floor rooftop garden.

Parc (227 S. 18th St.)

In Rittenhouse, Parc is celebrating Wednesday with special menu additions, including ice cream sandwiches. The restaurant also will have crafts for kids from 3-5:30 p.m., balloon art and a spritz station from St. Germain.

East Market

East Market is hosting a festival Sunday from 1-6 p.m. that will include French-inspired food and drink specials from Iron Hill Brewery and the Wayward, live music and a photo booth.

Admission is free, with food and drink for purchase à la carte.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Bastille Day Philadelphia Restaurants Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Illness

How concerning is the COVID-19 Delta variant? Americans share worry, but 'move on' from pandemic in new poll
Delta Variant COVID-19 Philly

Investigations

New Jersey mother found dead, toddler safe after Amber Alert, police say
Yasemin Uyar Found Dead

Lifestyle

Poconos resort opening America's first virtual reality waterslide
Virtual Reality Waterslide

Holiday

Philly is celebrating Bastille Day 2021 with food and drink specials
Bastille Day celebrations in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved