Five beauty brands to shop on International Women's Day

Happy International Women's Day!

Some of your favorite beauty brands are showing support for women today by donating 100 percent of proceeds from lipsticks, skin creams and more to important organizations making the world better for females.

Below are five popular brands to online shop in celebration of the female-focused holiday.

It's a good day to treat yourself to a new Urban Decay lipstick because 100 percent of proceeds from every Backtalk Vice Lipstick will support the Women's Global Empowerment Fund.



The lipstick ($19) is a nude-pink shade with a creamy matte finish.

In honor of International Women's Day, L'Occitane launched the limited edition Orange Blossom Solidarity Balm. All proceeds will be donated to organizations supporting women's leadership in Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa.

The balm ($6) can be used on skin, lips and hair to nourish, protect and soften.

The cruelty-free brand has partnered with Find Your Fabulosity, a non-profit that donates lipsticks to domestic violence victims. In support of International Women's Day, Tarte donated 1,000 lipsticks.

If you want to buy your own Tarte lipstick – and maybe donate one, too – a good collection to check out is the bestselling Color Splash Lipstick.

The vegan lipstick ($21) comes in 23 shades and lasts for 12 hours.

On International Women's Day, The Better Skin Co. will donate 100 percent of Mirakle Cream proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The all-purpose cream ($34) is a favorite for reducing signs of aging and hydrating skin.

Purchase Elizabeth Arden's limited edition Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Punch Pink, picked by Reese Witherspoon, and 100 percent of proceeds will go to UN Women.

The lipstick ($26.50) is a vibrant shade that makes a statement.

