For a Montgomery County domestic violence shelter, 'positives outweigh negatives' in fundraiser with brewery

The connection between drinking alcohol and domestic violence is well documented: As alcohol consumption increases so do the rates of partner abuse.



To illustrate, a 2019 study found that men dependent on alcohol are six times more likely to abuse a partner. And the National Institutes of Health explains that longterm alcohol consumption morphs the region of the brain that governs self-control, decision-making and the processing emotions — all making people with alcoholism more prone to aggression and more likely to commit impulsive, violent crime.

North Wales' Ten7 Brewing and Laurel House, a domestic violence agency in Norristown acknowledged this problematic connection as they were set to release a new beer on Thursday, the sales of which will benefit Laurel House, helping it provide safe haven and other support for people impacted by abusive partners.

"Some people may actually look at this and may frown upon it, but we do feel the positives outweigh the negatives, because it's also an opportunity for people to get to know us," said Brad Smith, Laurel House's development director.

Printed on the labels on cans of the beer are Laurel House's toll-free hotline number and a QR code linked to the organization's website.

"(Someone) can take down that phone number and make that call at a private moment or share something with a friend that maybe wasn't as shareable, because sometimes being out and being social, it's easier to share stuff than it is alone at home," Smith said.

Laurel House will receive 50 cents for every pint sold at the brewery and $1 from the sales of every 4-pack of cans. Ten7's co-owner, Bob Heger, said he hopes that brewing this beer, called Laurel House Lager, will become an annual event. The brewery already does a yearly beer release benefitting the Keystone Military Families, an organization that provides food and other supplies to families of active military members.

"We're just looking forward to helping spread the word about Laurel House and the services they provide," Heger said. "We're looking forward to having our event and continuing to support them beyond that with these cans being out there, floating around, and people seeing them and seeing that resource."

Ten7 hosted a release party on Thursday, during which 10% of sales were donated to Laurel House. After that, the beer will be available on draft at the brewery and at select beer distributors and retailers in Montgomery County and Bucks County while supplies last. Those locations can be found on the beer finder page of Ten7's website.

Laurel House Lager is a dry-hopped, 5.5% ABV beer brewed with laurel hops. Heger said about 50 cases of cans will have been brewed and enough beer has been kegged to to last at least a month on tap.

Beer also is being made in partnership with Breweries in PA, a beer industry website that publishes news about Pennsylvania breweries.

NOTE: To get help if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the 24-hour Laurel House hotline at 1-800-642-3150, or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788 or visiting the organization's website.