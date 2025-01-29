What's included in the Bellevue Hotel's $59,000 Super Bowl package?

The Bellevue Hotel is prepared to pull out all the stops for the Eagles' Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9. It just needs to find a group of fans willing to pay $59,000 for an extravagant party in the building's renovated presidential suite.

The hotel has been promoting its "Game Day In Grand Style" package that includes a fully catered bash inside the roughly 1,800-square-foot suite on the 14th floor. The 120-year-old building is at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets, right at the doorstep of a possible Super Bowl celebration that would bring thousands of people into the streets if the Eagles win.

"This is a shot in the dark, but hey, why the hell not?" Zachary Seidman, the Bellevue's director of marketing, said during a tour of the hotel and presidential suite last week. Photography was not permitted as workers put finishing touches on the space.

Seidman has organized swanky Super Bowl parties at hotels in Minneapolis — where the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018 — and Miami in seasons past. He came up with the Bellevue promotion as a way to spark interest in the recent reopening of the 184-room grand hotel. Philadelphia-based real estate firm Lubert-Adler purchased the 19-story property in 2021, investing $100 million in renovations that modernized the rooms while preserving many of the building's original features. The hotel is part of the Hyatt's Unbound Collection, and a residential portion of the building has 155 units.

For $59,000, a group will get a luxurious spread and a collection of swag to go with it.

Gourmet dining service will be provided by wedding and event planner Cescaphe, whose plans include a caviar and raw bar, sushi, tomahawk steaks and lobster tails. For snacks throughout the game, Cescaphe will have buffalo wing lollipops, wagyu beef and Nashville chicken sliders, stuffed cheesesteak pretzels, Italian hoagies and assorted charcuterie, in addition to an array of desserts. There will also be top-shelf bar service with premier champagne and a wine list.

"We'll have all the odes to Philadelphia," Seidman said.

Viewing areas in the presidential suite will be set up with custom sound and production in the main living area, in the master bedroom and in a nook with an L-shaped couch. The walls of the suite have been painted Eagles green, and a closet will be decked out with gifts for partiers to take home.

"I've got personalized jerseys, varsity jackets, Bellevue branded sweatshirts, hats, duffel bags, beanies and scarves," Seidman said. "Basically, anything you would need to go to a football game."

The package also includes valet parking, videography and photography service to memorialize the night. Two rooms next to the presidential suite have been reserved for Cescaphe and a coat check area so that the party has a private feel.

"You're not walking into a party to throw your coat somewhere," Seidman said. "No one's in your way of experiencing the football game."

On an average night, a stay at the presidential suite will run about $5,000. With all of the VIP treatment in the Super Bowl package, Seidman said the $59,000 charge likely would make the most sense for a party of about 10 people. The goal of the package is not to make a windfall, but to signal the rebirth of the Bellevue as one of the city's top hotels.

"Food costs right now are insane. The cost of these rooms and the design, it's insane," Seidman said. "We factored it out where, to tell you the truth, if someone actually purchases this, I'm probably going to break even."

The Bellevue's renovation has brought new life to the hotel while honoring its legacy in Philadelphia. The lobby still has original marble tiles and moulding along with antiques from the building's opening in 1904 — a letterbox, a restored clock above the front desk and even a large switchboard made by Thomas Edison that's preserved in a utility room. Later this year, restaurateur Jeffrey Chodorow will open Mr. Edison in a space next to the lobby. All of the hotel's one-bedroom suites have framed sections of the Bellevue's original wallpaper found during the restoration.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice The Bellevue Hotel's renovated lobby includes many original elements from the grand hotel built in 1904, including a restored clock displaying five timezones.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice A U.S. Mail letterbox is preserved in the lobby of the Bellevue Hotel at 200 S. Broad St.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice The Bellevue Hotel's original electrical switchboard designed by Thomas Edison is still kept on the ground floor of the historic building on South Broad Street.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Sections of the original wallpaper at the Bellevue Hotel are framed in every one-bedroom suite.

The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. It had been shut down a year earlier when it was determined that an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease — a severe type of pneumonia — stemmed from mold in the air conditioning system that infected guests at a convention celebrating the nation's bicentennial. The hotel was last renovated in the 1980s.

"The building is gorgeous," Seidman said. "We have a ton of things going on for 2025, but how do we get people excited for right now? That's one of the ways the Super Bowl package was concepted."

Before the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders to advance to Super Bowl LIX, Seidman said he had already received some interest in the package — and he expects more following the victory.

“This is more than just a viewing of the big game — it’s a declaration of sophistication, a celebration of indulgence, and an experience unlike any other,” Seidman said.