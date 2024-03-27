More Culture:

March 27, 2024

Michael Douglas will play Ben Franklin in upcoming Apple TV+ series

A new show about the famed statesman and Philadelphian premieres on the streaming service April 12.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin Michael Douglas Provided image/Apple TV+

"Franklin" follows Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) and his grandson William Temple Franklin (Noah Jupe) on their 1776 expedition to France to secure an alliance during the Revolutionary War.

Move over, Ken Burns: Another Benjamin Franklin series is coming to television, with a major star attached to play the patron saint of Philadelphia.

The first three episodes of "Franklin," the latest in a growing stable of Apple TV+ historical dramas, hits the streaming service Friday, April 12. The limited series focuses on Franklin's diplomatic mission to France to convince the nation to support the American Revolution. It is based on the nonfiction book "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America" by Stacy Schiff, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for her biography of Véra Nabokova.

MORE: Philly filmmaker's first movie turns package theft into a horror story

The show will also star Noah Jupe (best known from the "Quiet Place" franchise) as Frankin's grandson William Temple Franklin, who accompanied him on the French expedition as his secretary. Eddie Marsan will play John Adams, while Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin will appear as the Marquis de Lafayette.

The first trailer hints at Franklin's political maneuvers in Paris, as well as his infamous philandering. The Founding Father ended up staying eight years in France to secure the alliance, which was formalized in a 1778 military treaty.

"Franklin" is yet another big-budget period piece for Apple TV+, which has been steadily pumping out shows for history buffs over the past three months. "Manhunt," which follows the search for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, premiered March 15, following "Masters of the Air," a new WWII series from the producers of "Band of Brothers." "The New Look," a study of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in the years immediately before and after the liberation of Nazi-occupied France, airs its season finale next week.

As for "Franklin," it'll air one new episode after the initial April 12 dump each Friday through May 17. Check out the trailer below:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Benjamin Franklin Philadelphia History Apple TV

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Parx Casino - Corinee Bailey Rae

See Corinne Bailey Rae perform at Parx Casino in June

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Mayor Parker pledges support for Baltimore after bridge collapse
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Sponsored

Careers with the City of Philadelphia
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Illness

Hospital patients are commonly misdiagnosed with pneumonia – to the detriment of their health, study finds
Pneumonia Misdiagnosis

TV

Joey Graziadei proposes in the dramatic season finale of 'The Bachelor'
joey graziadei bachelor finale

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Food & Drink

PHS Pop Up Gardens open for the season on Friday
PHS Pop Up Gardens

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved