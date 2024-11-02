Kamala Harris' concert at the art museum happens Monday; some traffic restrictions are already in effect

The Harris campaign is holding a free concert Monday night outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Motorists should be aware of road closures and parking restrictions along the Ben Franklin Parkway and surrounding areas throughout the weekend and through Election Day.

Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend the concert, making her last appeal to voters in Pennsylvania, which remains an important swing state in Tuesday's presidential election between Harris and Donald Trump. The concert runs from 5 to 9 p.m., and the list of acts set to perform has not been announced. The campaign event is free, but to attend you must register on the PA Dems' website.

The city will be Harris's final campaign stop after visits elsewhere in Pennsylvania on Monday. Harris begins the day in Allentown and travels to Point State Park in Pittsburgh before arriving in Philly.

Trump will hold a rally at Santander Arena in Reading on Monday and another event at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Then the former president will end his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday night. Trump also held the final events of his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs in Grand Rapids.

Some road closures related to the Harris concert already are in effect and other will be implemented Monday morning.

SEPTA is not planning any changes to its service, but spokesperson Andrew Busch said riders should check the transit authority's website for last-minute detours.The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum will be closed Monday, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street is already closed and will reopen Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here are the rest of the road closures and traffic restrictions and when they will be lifted:

Road closures and traffic restrictions

Starting Saturday morning until Tuesday at 8 p.m. the following streets will be closed:

• Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street

On Monday, 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday, these closures take effect:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 18th Street west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street

• 19th Street between Arch and Callowhill streets

• 20th Street between Arch and Vine streets

• 21st Street between Winter and Hamilton streets

• 22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden streets

• 23rd Street between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

• Spring Garden Street Tunnel

• Spring Garden Street Bridge

• Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from the Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

• I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

The Interstate 676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open, and intermittent closures between the 2200 and 2400 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue are expected Monday as workers move equipment.

Parking restrictions for the Kamala Harris concert

Until after Monday night's concert, parking will be prohibited in these areas:

• Southside of Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue

• Both sides of Winter Street between 20th and 22nd streets

• Both sides of 22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden streets

• Both sides of Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th streets

• Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• Race Street from 19th Street to 20th Street

More road closures and parking restrictions could be needed as officials deem them necessary. Look for posted instructions and guidance from Philadelphia police.