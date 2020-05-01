Amazon editors pick best books to read in May

Looking for some new content to cure your boredom while staying in? A new month brings a new set of books to read.

Titles out this May include a "Hunger Games" prequel by Suzanne Collins and journalist Bill Buford's latest memoir about his years in France.

Both are on Amazon's Best Books of the Month list, picked by the company's book editors.

Other selections include a book about two of America's most powerful men, J.P. Morgan and Theodore Roosevelt, and a memoir from the frontman of the rock band Airborne Toxic Event about being born into a cult and escaping.

Check out the 10 titles below and get excited for some new reading material.