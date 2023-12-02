More Events:

December 02, 2023

Sing along to Beyoncé songs during special screening of 'Renaissance' by Philadelphia Film Society

Tickets are $22 for the showing on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the PFS Bourse Theater in Old City

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
beyonce sing along philly film society ZOE MEYERS/THE DESERT SUN/USA TODAY NETWORK

Philadelphia Film Society is hosting a sing-along screening of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Beyoncé fans won't have to be "on mute" during a special showing of her new tour film hosted by Philadelphia Film Society. 

On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., the PFS Bourse Theater in Old City is hosting a sing-along screening of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé." The event, in collaboration with Riot Nerd party promoter company, aims to give fans a space to sing and dance along with the concert film without judgment from fellow movie-goers.

MORE: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December

During all screenings of "Renaissance," the Philly Film Society is also offering collectible cups and popcorn tubs at concessions while supplies last.

Grossing $11.5 million during its opening day on Friday, Beyoncé's new concert documentary follows the journey of her recent Renaissance World Tour — which took over Lincoln Financial Field in July. The film is already earning rave reviews for depicting Beyoncé’s "simultaneous mastery of dance, music, fashion and live performance," as the New York Times notes, while also expanding fans' understanding of the superstar, who rarely gives interviews.

This year is proving to be major for concert films, following the blockbuster success of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" film, which premiered in October. Beyoncé showed support for Swift by attending the premiere for her film, which documented a show on Swift's tour, and Swift returned the sentiment by attending the "Renaissance" London premiere Thursday.

Tickets for the sing-along screening at the Bourse cost $22, and can be purchased in advance online.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" Sing-Along Screening

Saturday, Dec. 9
7:30 p.m. | $22
PFS Bourse Theater
400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

