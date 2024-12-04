What you need to know about the Big 5 Classic at Wells Fargo Center

The revitalization of the Big 5 continues this weekend with the second annual the Big 5 Classic at Wells Fargo Center. A local college hoops triple-header that features six Philadelphia college basketball teams — Penn, Saint Joseph's, La Salle, Temple, Drexel and Villanova — squaring off as old-school energy meets a new form.

Pool play during the early college basketball season determined the scheduling for the event.

The games will tip off at 2 PM on Saturday, Dec. 7 with Penn playing Drexel in the fifth-place game. Then comes Villanova-Temple at 4:30 PM in the third-place game and, finally, Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle in the championship round at 7 PM.

Saint Joseph's, coached by Billy Lange, are the defending champs from last year's inaugural showdown. The Hawks feature sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown, a Philly native and graduate of Roman Catholic, who is averaging 15.3 points per game on the season. On the other side of things, the Explorers feature Big 5 legend Fran Dunphy as coach as he looks to guide La Salle to a huge victory.

"We’re really looking forward to year two of the Classic and can’t wait for another incredible day of college basketball at Wells Fargo Center," says Mike Sulkes, Director of the Big 5 Classic. "Our hope is to build off the great foundation we laid in year one and hope more fans come out and experience this Philadelphia tradition.



"Our biggest goal was to reintroduce the Big 5 to Philadelphians and to keep the rich traditions of the Big 5 but with a modern event experience."

Tickets for the event start at $30 and ensure access to all games of the triple-header. In a new wrinkle this year, fans will be wrist-banded with the option to leave and return to the building if needed as well.

On a day that will feature freezing temperatures across the Delaware Valley, packing inside an arena in South Philly to watch some hoops sounds like a good remedy.

