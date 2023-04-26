More Events:

April 26, 2023

Climb stairs at the Linc to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma research

Participants with the highest fundraising totals can earn prizes, including a photo with the NFC Championship trophy, on May 6

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Big Climb Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting a fundraising event on May 6. Big Climb Philly participants can climb the stairs at Lincoln Financial Field to raise money for research into a cure for blood cancers.

Fitness buffs looking for a new workout challenge — or anyone looking to get some exercise while doing some good — should look no further than Big Climb Philly.

On May 6, participants in the annual challenge will summit the steps at Lincoln Financial Field to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Registration is $50, and people can sign up as individuals or join teams to raise money in the fight to cure blood cancers. Each registration comes with a bib to track your time, and a medal to celebrate your achievement.

MORE: 2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know

There are multiple climb challenge options, including 1,000 steps, 1,356 steps or 10,000 steps. During the event, climbers will get added motivation from the inspirational stories of blood cancer survivors.

Anyone that raises $250 will receive a Big Climb Tech Tee, while $500 fundraisers have the choice of a hat or drink tumbler. Those collecting $1,000 for the nonprofit organization can get a baseball T-shirt or a backpack. Anyone who raises $1,000 will also earn access to the Summit Club VIP experience.

Big earners who raise $2,500 will get the chance to take a picture with the Eagles' NFC championship trophy, as well an OGIO jacket. Climbers that raise $5,000 will get a tour of the Linc as well as a choice between a 25-inch chair with a drink holder or a JBL clip speaker. And those big-time fundraisers who earn $10,000 for the cause will earn a Columbia-branded jacket. 

The average amount raised per climber in 2022 was $600, Big Climb says.  The 2023 fundraising goal is $600,000 and $418,250 has already been raised.

MORE: Support animal conservation by sipping beers at the Philadelphia Zoo

The Big Climb takes place in 9 cities across the country on different dates. There is also a virtual event, held on the same day as the Philly climb.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is an organization fighting to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, while also helping improve the quality of life of those battling the diseases, its website says. It has invested almost $1.3 billion toward research. 

Big Climb Philly

Saturday, May 6
Times vary by participant | $50 to register
Lincoln Financial Field
One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
