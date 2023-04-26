2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will have the feel of its old self when it begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.

More than 36,000 runners have registered for the race, the highest total since 2019. COVID-19 restrictions limited the race's capacity to 27,000 participants last year and 17,000 runners in 2021. The race was held virtually in 2020. This year also marks the first time since the pandemic that spectators will be permitted along the course. And there will be an afterparty at the finish line.

But some details are a bit different. Though the Broad Street Run – the nation's largest 10-mile road race – traditionally is held the first Sunday in May, it was bumped up a week this year to avoid a conflict with the Phillies game on Sunday, May 7. And construction has forced race operators to again move the finish line from the Navy Yard to the Stadium Complex.

Runners and spectators can text "RUNPHL" to 888777 to receive public safety updates and weather advisories during the race.

Whether you're running in the race or planning to cheer on a friend or family member, here's what you need to know about the 2023 Broad Street Run.

Where can runners pick up their bibs?

Participants can pick up their bibs, timing devices, T-shirts and race guides at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The expo is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Runners that cannot attend the expo may have their race packets picked up by a friend or family member. The friend must provide the runner's bib number and a brief note authorizing them to pick up the race packet. The friend also must present a photo ID and a copy of the runner's photo ID.

What is the race course? Where are the starting and finish lines?

The race begins on North Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues, just south of the Central High School Field Grounds and Einstein Medical Center in North Philadelphia.

Runners will race down Broad Street to City Hall, where they will be diverted around the west side of the building before returning to Broad Street.

The finish line is at the Sports Complex in South Philly. Runners will turn off South Broad Street and onto Terminal Avenue, which becomes 11th Street. They will finish the race at Lot K between the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.

At the finish line, runners will receive medals and refreshments. They can meet up with family members and friends, and stop at the Xfinity Live! afterparty. The full race course can be found on the Broad Street Run's official website.

All clothes left on the ground near the stating line will be donated to Our Closet in Your Neighborhood, a project of the Jewish Family and Children's Service.



How should runners get to the starting line?

The easiest way to get to the starting line is by taking SEPTA. By showing their race bibs, runners can ride the Broad Street Line for free. The starting line is a short walk south of Olney Transportation Center.

Runners driving into the city may park for free at the Stadium Complex by using the lots at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. They can board the Broad Street Line for free at NRG Station and ride it to the starting line.

Express trains will depart from NRG Station and run every 10 minutes prior to the race. They will stop at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center, which are each within walking distance of the starting line. Local trains that stop at all stations also will be running.

The Glenside Combined Line will provide early morning service to the Fern Rock Transportation Center, where runners can walk to the starting line or take the Broad Street Line to Olney Transportation Center.



Runners also can transfer onto the Broad Street Line by riding Market-Frankford Line, Regional Rail or PATCO into Center City.

Runners and spectators can plan their trips by using SEPTA's digital schedules.



What is the weather forecast?

Wet weather conditions are expected for much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is expected to be cloudy and breezy, with a high temperature of 71 degrees. Rain is most likely after 2 p.m.

What roads will be closed?

Phased road closures for the Broad Street Run begin at 2 a.m. Sunday. Roads will reopen as they are cleaned and serviced, and most roads are expected to reopen by noon.

Here is when specific roads will close:

• 2 a.m.: Pattison Avenue from South 20th Street to Broad Street

• 3 a.m.: Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue

• 7 a.m.: Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Pattison Avenue

• 7 a.m.: 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

• 7 a.m.: JFK Boulevard from Broad Street to 16th Street

• 7 a.m.: 16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street

• 7 a.m.: Market Street from 16th Street to Broad Street

• 7 a.m.: Hartranft Street from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Way

• 7 a.m.: Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft Street to Pattison Avenue

• 7 a.m.: Pattison Avenue from Citizens Bank Way to Broad Street

• 7 a.m.: South 20th Street from Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes, avoid the area around the race course and allow for extra driving time. Police will be on-site at the detours to assist motorists. Pedestrians should expect delays when trying to cross streets along the race course.

No parking signs will be posted near the starting line, along the race course and in the center median of Broad Street. All vehicles parked in those areas must be relocated by Saturday evening. Parking restrictions will be enforced.

What SEPTA bus routes will be detoured?

The following bus routes, which each cross Broad Street, will be detoured from 6:15 a.m. Sunday until the end of the race: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H, XH and R.

How can spectators watch? Can they track runners? Where will results be posted?

Spectators are welcome to line Broad Street to cheer on the runners. Families and friends can meet up with runners at the finish line in Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field. NBC10 will be broadcasting the race on TV. It also will be streamed online.

Spectators can track the progress of friends and family members by signing up for runner tracking notifications online.

Award information and results will be posted on the Broad Street Run's website after the race and post-race events have concluded.



What are the post-race activities?

Families with small children can head to the Shriners Children's Fun Zone near the finish line from 7:30 to 11 a.m. to enjoy clowns, face-painting and kid-friendly activities. Children's Run participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and complimentary refreshments.



The Broad Street Run Afterparty, hosted by Michelob Ultra, takes place at Xfinity Live! from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families are welcome, but only those 21 and older will be permitted to drink. No parking will be available due to road closures.

The afterparty includes DJs, live music, indoor and outdoor activities, food trucks and lawn games. All the venue spaces inside Xfinity Live! will have their own live entertainment. Full-service dining will be available and seating is first-come, first-served.

This year, the Broad Street Run coincides with East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue, for those who want to veer away from the race crowds and finish the day with food trucks, restaurant specials and sidewalk sales.

How does the virtual run work?

The Broad Street Run has held a virtual race each year since 2020. It is doing so again this year. Results are self-reported and virtual runners do not qualify to win any awards.

Runners who signed up for the virtual race can complete their self-made courses at any time before May 15. All participants will receive a race T-shirt and medal for completing the 10-mile run. Race packets will be mailed by Sunday, and results can be uploaded using the runner's bib number.