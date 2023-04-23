Test your dog's Quidditch skills at Craft Hall's 'Harry Potter' themed PSPCA fundraiser

Muggles and puggles will soon descend upon a local beer hall to celebrate their love for the "Harry Potter" series and raise funds for furry friends looking for homes.

On Sunday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Craft Hall is hosting a dog-friendly "Welcome to Dogwarts" Quidditch tournament benefitting the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA).

During the inaugural charity event, participating dogs will face off in Quidditch, the fictional sport played by the witches and wizards of the "Harry Potter" series.

Pups will have the chance to be sorted into a Dogwarts house by the "Sorting Hat," so they can fetch the golden snitch and earn points for their house during the match.

To participate in the tournament, dogs must be 45 pounds or under, but pups over 45 pounds are welcome to attend and cheer on the match.



In addition to the game, there will be Harry Potter themed photo backdrops and magical decor to take photos with furry friends.

Provided Image/Aversa PR

Human guests can also enjoy drink specials during the event, with $1 from each purchase benefitting PSPCA.

"Welcome to Dogwarts" is free for people of all ages to attend and for dogs to compete in, but doggy Quidditch competitors must be registered in advance to ensure they are up-to-date on vaccinations and are spayed or neutered.

The match will take place within Craft Hall, but the venue's Unleashed Bark & Beer dog park and beer garden will also be open for customers of the two- and four-legged variety.

Sunday, April 301 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123