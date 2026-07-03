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July 03, 2026

Second teen surrenders to police to face charges in killing of Penn State student

Kaiseem Smith allegedly shot Billy Schmidt in South Philly on June 6. His alleged accomplice, Azzubair Outen-Fleming, was arrested earlier this week.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Billy Schmidt Smith Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kaiseem Smith, 16, of Wilmington, has surrendered to police to face charges in the robbery and fatal shooting of Penn State University student Billy Schmidt, 22, in South Philadelphia on June 6. Smith's alleged accomplice, Azzubair Outen-Fleming, 16, was taken into custody in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The second teenager wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Billy Schmidt surrendered to police Thursday, authorities said. Schmidt, a Penn State University student, was robbed and killed in South Philadelphia on June 6.

Kaiseem Smith, 16, of Wilmington, was taken into custody for his alleged role in the shooting on the 1900 block of Durfor Street. Schmidt, 22, had been out at a bar with friends watching the NBA Finals. He was less than a block away from his home when two teens approached him and stole his cellphone, police said.

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Smith allegedly shot Schmidt in the chest before the two teens fled the scene, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Azzubair Outen-Fleming, 16, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Colorado Springs late Wednesday night. Outen-Fleming had been staying at a distant relative's home after fleeing Pennsylvania in the days after the shooting, investigators said.

U.S. Marshals had offered $5,000 rewards for the arrests of both teens earlier this week.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Smith and Outen-Fleming near the area where Schmidt was killed on the night of the shooting, police said. Krasner said the teens face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and weapons offenses. They are expected to be tried as adults.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said Outen-Fleming's stepfather, Dante Abdul-Malik, 35, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Schmidt was a senior in Penn State's online program for digital journalism and media. Hundreds of people attended a vigil for him on June 11 in the area of the shooting.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Penn State University South Philadelphia Homicides

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