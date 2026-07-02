Teen wanted in Penn State student's death arrested in Colorado

One of the two teenagers wanted in the death of Penn State student Billy Schmidt was arrested in Colorado on Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Azzubair Outen-Fleming, 16, was apprehended at a distant relative's home in Colorado Springs just hours after the U.S. Marshals posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

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Outen-Fleming allegedly attempted to conceal his identity, but was positively identified through "investigative means," the U.S. Marshals said. Deputy Marshals in Philadelphia had received word that Outen-Fleming had fled Pennsylvania around June 11 — several days after Schmidt was shot to death in South Philly. He is being held at a juvenile detention center in Colorado Springs and is awaiting extradition to Philadelphia, where he will be tried as an adult.

"Crossing state lines did not prevent this arrest," Robert Clark, supervisory deputy marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. "The U.S. Marshals Service quickly tracked and apprehended Azzubair Outen-Fleming to Colorado, and we will continue our pursuit of Kaiseem Smith until he is in custody."

Smith, 16, is the second suspect wanted in the case. Investigators said Smith is a Wilmington resident who frequents the area of 27th and Reed streets in South Philly. The U.S. Marshals also are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors allege the two teens stole Schmidt's cellphone and shot him in the chest while he was walking home from a bar at 1:30 a.m. on June 6. He was killed on the 1900 block of Durfor Street in South Philadelphia, less than a block away from his family's home.

Surveillance footage shows Smith and Outen-Fleming in the area at the time Schmidt was killed, police said. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the teens face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and weapons offenses.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors said Outen-Fleming's stepfather, Dante Abdul-Malik, 35, had been arrested for allegedly hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.