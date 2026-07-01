U.S. Marshals offer $5,000 rewards to find teens charged with killing Penn State student

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 rewards for information leading to the arrests of two teenagers charged with killing Penn State University student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia last month.

Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming, both 16, have been charged after nearly a monthlong investigation into the June 6 shooting on the 1900 block of Durfor Street. Police identified the suspects on Tuesday, weeks after releasing surveillance video that allegedly showed them in the area around the time Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed. Police previously had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

MORE: Widespread Regional Rail service disruptions caused by train derailment in North Philly

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday Smith and Outen-Fleming face charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and weapons offenses. Outen-Fleming's stepfather, Dante Abdul-Malik, 35, has been taken into custody on charges of hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in the investigation of Schmidt's shooting, Krasner said.

Schmidt's father said his son had been at a local bar watching the NBA Finals before he was fatally shot. While walking home around 1:30 a.m., surveillance video from neighbors appears to show Schmidt being confronted by a suspect who took his cellphone. Moments later, footage shows another armed suspect opening fire and striking Schmidt in the chest at a nearby street corner. Schmidt's father said he found his son's cellphone beneath a parked car at the scene and turned it over to police.

Investigators said the two suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks near 20th and Durfor streets before the shooting. The suspects fled on foot after Schmidt was shot, and they were later spotted near 22nd and Porter streets after discarding their sweatshirts and masks, authorities said.

Philadelphia Police/YouTube Surveillance footage allegedly shows suspects Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming in the area where Penn State student Billy Schmidt, 22, was killed in South Philadelphia on June 6.

Krasner said Smith is the suspected gunman in the shooting, but declined to say whether a weapon has been recovered. Both Smith and Outen-Fleming will be charged as adults.

Schmidt was a senior in Penn State's online program for digital journalism and media. Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Schmidt on June 11 in the area of the shooting.

A GoFundMe created by Schmidt's sister, Anna, has raised more than $84,000 to support the family in the weeks since Schmidt was killed.

"Billy was a beloved brother, friend, and member of our community, and his loss has left us all in shock," Anna Schmidt said on the crowdfunding page.

Police said Smith is a Wilmington, Delaware resident who frequents the area of 27th and Reed streets in South Philadelphia. Outen-Fleming, who goes by the nickname Zubair, was last seen on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue. Both are considered armed and dangerous.