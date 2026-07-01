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July 01, 2026

Widespread Regional Rail service disruptions caused by train derailment in North Philly

A SEPTA train came off the tracks at North Broad Station shortly after midnight. No one was injured.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Train Derailment Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Multiple Regional Rail lines are disrupted due to a Manayunk/Norristown Line train derailing in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. The image above is a file photo of a Regional Rail train.

A SEPTA train derailed early Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia, disrupting service on multiple Regional Rail lines.

An outbound Manayunk/Norristown Line train derailed just after midnight at 16th Street, near North Broad Station, SEPTA officials said. No one was injured, but the derailment remains under investigation. As of 8:30 a.m., the train remained at the junction, disrupting operations.

MORE: Freight train derails in Bensalem near Neshaminy Falls station

The Manayunk/Norristown, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill East lines are suspended until further notice. The Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton lines are traveling to and from Fern Rock Transit Center in North Philadelphia. From there, riders can to transfer to the Broad Street Line to head further into the city.

The Airport, Media/Wawa, Wilmington/Newark, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton and Chestnut Hill West lines are traveling to and from Suburban Station in Center City. They are not be stopping at Jefferson Station, so passengers must exit at Suburban to walk into Center City or transfer to the Market-Frankford Line at 15th Street Station.

Riders who need help finding their way can check SEPTA's alternative service page for assistance.

The derailment was a "low-speed situation" that occurred when the train's rear wheels skipped off the tracks, NBC10 reported. SEPTA officials said 47 people were on board.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Investigations Derailment Regional Rail

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