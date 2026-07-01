Inmates at Camden jail allegedly sent drug-laced letters disguised as legal correspondence

New Jersey officials have charged 31 people in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Camden County Correctional Facility.

The suspects allegedly smuggled fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal substances into the jail through papers disguised as legal correspondence. Detectives say Howard Dunns, a 50-year-old Millville man held at Cumberland County Correctional Facility, was one of the ringleaders of the operation. He allegedly coordinated with at least two men incarcerated at Camden County Correction Facility — Wilfredo Santiago and Kyle Jones, both 31 — to introduce drugs into the jail with the goal to distribute.

The Camden County Department of Corrections intercepted mail that appeared to be legal correspondence addressed to Santiago and Jones in March. Forensic testing by state police revealed that the papers were laced with MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.

The corrections department also seized an envelope addressed to 21-year-old inmate Billy Corbitt. Investigators traced the mail, which tested positive for cocaine, back to Damunaquan Miller, a 32-year-old Camden resident.

After Miller was arrested and sent to Camden County Correction Facility, he allegedly tapped another person outside the jail to send falsified legal documents containing drugs to an inmate with the aim to distribute. A letter that Madison Colon-Walsh, 22, sent to Rasheem Brown, 39, later tested positive for phencyclidine, or PCP.

All seven of these suspects, along with 24 more individuals, have been charged with various drug-related crimes.

The bust was the result of Operation Paper Trail, an investigation that began in October. Detectives recovered roughly 12.9 ounces of MDMB-4en-PINACA, 7 ounces of fentanyl, 3.6 ounces of MDMB-4en-PINACA mixed with fentanyl, 1.6 ounces of PCP and 1.1 ounces of cocaine in the process.

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