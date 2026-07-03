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July 03, 2026

Salute to Independence Parade in Center City canceled due to extreme heat

The parade was going to include Miss America winners, marching bands and floats from throughout the United States.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
America250 Parades
salute to independence parade Provided Image/Brandon C. Ballard for the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee

The Salute to Independence Parade, which was scheduled to march through Center City on Friday afternoon, has been canceled due to extreme heat. Above, a marching band in the 2025 Red, White and Blue To-Do parade.

The Salute to Independence Parade scheduled for Friday afternoon in Center City has been canceled because temperatures are forecast to surpass 100 degrees.

The parade celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary was set to kick off at noon and feature "250 vibrant elements" representing U.S. states and territories. But after shortening the route earlier this week, Wawa Welcome America formally called off the event Friday morning due to the extreme heat.

MORE: A flyer from Philadelphia's tea party protest in 1773 fetches big sum in 'America at 250' auction

Philadelphia is on the second day of a heat wave, with a high of 104 degrees expected for Friday. That would be the hottest temperature recorded since July 3, 1966, according to the National Weather Service. Slightly lower temperatures, with highs in the mid to high 90s, are forecasted for Saturday.

All 52 Miss America state and territory titleholders were set to parade through Center City, as well as 50 marching bands, 19 floats and several military units. The shortened route, announced Tuesday, was supposed to begin at Independence Hall, head along Market Street to City Hall and end at Chestnut Street.

The Pops on Independence, a concert featuring the Philly Pops and Idina Menzel, is still supposed to go on as scheduled. It begins at 8 p.m. on Independence Mall.

The parade is part of a larger celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration, which culminates in a free concert and fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4. However, the heat has thrown a wrench into the plans. A concert featuring the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus, scheduled for Thursday, also was canceled due to high temperatures.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more America250 Parades Philadelphia Philadelphia 250 Fourth of July Center City

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