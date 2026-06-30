Officials shorten Salute to Independence parade on July 3 over concerns about heat wave

Philadelphia's Salute to Independence parade won't be quite as long as expected after organizers shortened it over concerns about the upcoming heat wave.

The Friday, July 3, event in Center City honoring America's 250th birthday was meant to be a 2.4 mile route, but will now be just 1 mile, NBC10 reported. The parade was supposed to start at Independence Hall, pass by LOVE Park and move all the way to Logan Circle before ending at Broad and Chestnut streets. Now, it will still kick off at 6th and Market streets, but will turn at City Hall to end at Chestnut Street.

The change comes from the extreme temperatures expected to hit Philadelphia this week. A heat watch is in effect for southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey starting Wednesday, and temperatures could go over 100 degrees for three days straight, according to the National Weather Service. The high for Friday is 104 degrees, which would match a record set in 1966.

The parade will features "250 vibrant elements" to represent all 50 states and U.S. territories, according to Wawa Welcome America organizers. They will include all 52 Miss America state and territory titleholders, 50 marching bands from across the country, 19 floats and a number of military units.

The parade is part of a larger celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the singing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. It will begin at noon and be broadcast on NBC10 and available for streaming on YouTube.

The extreme heat has also forced the FIFA Fan Fest, which hosts daily World Cup watch parties in Lemon Hill, to shorten its hours, and SEPTA said it would lower speeds on Regional Rail to protect its infrastructure.