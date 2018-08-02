More News:

August 02, 2018

A black doll found hanging from noose in South Philly's Weccacoe Playground

The playground stands above a historic African-American burial ground

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Racism
Carroll - Weccacoe Playground Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Weccacoe Playground.

The Philadelphia Police said Thursday afternoon they received a call about a black doll hanging from a wire with a noose around its neck. The doll was found inside a playground in South Philadelphia, according to police.

From a few available social media posts, it appears the doll was discovered at Weccacoe Playground at 400 Catherine St.

Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, Senior Pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, Philadelphia, posted a picture of the doll to Facebook and a video of police removing the doll.

Warning: Some may find the following image disturbing.

Beneath the Weccacoe Playground is Bethel Burial Ground, a historic cemetery. According to its National Register of Historical Places nomination, the burial ground “appears to be the city’s oldest religiously affiliated African-American burial ground that is not a churchyard.”

Mayor Kenney has issued the following statement:

“I am sickened by what took place today at Weccacoe Playground.  Although the investigation is still underway, I want to immediately condemn this despicable act. It demonstrates how far this country has fallen when people are inspired by the hateful rhetoric of our President. And it is particularly disgraceful to make a sacrilege out of a sacred burial ground, where thousands of African Americans are interred. The City will do everything in its power to bring the people responsible to justice for this disgusting act.”

This is the latest instance of of what appears to be overt racism in a Philadelphia neighborhood. Less than two weeks ago residents in Bridesburg reported finding recruitment literature for the Ku Klux Klan left on car windshields and homes' front porches. 

This story is developing. We’ll update with more information when it becomes available.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

