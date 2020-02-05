Black History Month events happening in Philadelphia

February is Black History Month and there are events happening across Philadelphia celebrating the heritage, accomplishments and culture of African Americans in the United States.

Our roundup below includes three unique events that reflect on Black history. One is a mural trolley tour and the other two take place at museums.

Award-winning journalist and storyteller Sofiya Ballin will premiere "Revolution," the latest installment of her acclaimed "Black History Untold" series, at the Museum of the American Revolution's History After Hours event on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy light bites and a cash bar, followed by performances. Ballin's film featuring Black individuals telling their own stories of revolution will be screened at 7 p.m. and a panel discussion will take place afterward.

The event is part of the museum's ongoing History After Hours series, which features extended evening hours, special themed programs, happy hour specials in Cross Keys Café and full access to the museum's exhibits.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

5-8:30 p.m. | $10 per person

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The seventh edition of Yolanda Wisher's Rent Party at the Rosenbach will highlight the lives of African American poets who were part of the Beat poetry movement of the 1940s and 1950s.

In addition to learning about Amiri Baraka, Jayne Cortez, Ted Joans, and Bob Kaufman, guests will get to enjoy performances.

Wisher, the third Poet Laureate of Philadelphia, curates and hosts each Rent Party. The events pay tribute to the Harlem Renaissance tradition of artists and musicians throwing house parties to help pay their rent.

Thursday, Feb. 20

7-8:30 p.m. | $25 general admission

Rosenbach Museum

2008-2010 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Mural Arts Philadelphia is offering a special trolley tour in honor of Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 23.



The tour will touch on civil rights, freedom and equality, while highlighting iconic African American figures within Philadelphia's murals. An experienced tour guide will discuss each mural, the artists and the mural-making process.

Sunday, Feb. 23

1:30-3:30 p.m. | $28-$32 per person

128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.