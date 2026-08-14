Black Philadelphia Neighborhood Experience to highlight the city’s Black history and culture

Spend an afternoon learning about Philadelphia’s Black history, culture and communities on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Black Philadelphia Neighborhood Experience runs from noon-4 p.m. and begins at the African American Museum, where attendees will receive an introduction to the city’s Black history before leaving on one of four guided neighborhood tours. Tickets cost $100 and include transportation during the tour and refreshments.

The event will connect Philadelphia’s Black history with the people, businesses and organizations shaping its neighborhoods today.

Attendees can choose a tour of either North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, South Philadelphia or Uptown and Germantown.

The afternoon begins with an introduction to Black Philadelphia history at the museum. Groups will then travel to historic sites, cultural landmarks and local businesses in their selected neighborhood.

Along the way, attendees will hear stories about the people and places that have shaped each community. They also will meet neighborhood leaders and people working to protect local history.

Space is limited, and attendees must choose which neighborhood they want to tour when registering.

Saturday, Aug. 22 | Noon-4 p.m.

Starts at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

$100 per person

Admission includes transportation and refreshments

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.