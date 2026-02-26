Blippi and Meekah heading to Wilmington for live family show

Blippi, the popular preschool character known for educational videos and singalong songs, is bringing a live stage show to Wilmington this summer.

The “Be Like Blippi Tour” will stop at The Grand on June 7, featuring Blippi and his friend Meekah in an interactive performance designed for children ages 2 to 7. The show blends music, dancing and audience participation with the curiosity-driven learning style that has helped the franchise build a global following.

Families can expect a lineup of familiar songs, including “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance” and “Curious Like Me,” along with playful segments that encourage kids to move, explore and engage throughout the performance.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now through The Grand box office and online.

Sunday, June 7

The Grand Wilmington

818 N. Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.