More Health:

May 20, 2019

Blue light-blocking glasses may help tech-obsessed teens sleep better, study finds

Cutting back on screen time works, too

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Sleep
blue light glasses improved sleep Victoria Heath/Unsplash

Health problems that stem from the blue light that emits from our devices, from phones to tablets, are something that people living 100-plus years ago never could have imagined.

By gazing into these devices for hours per day — as modern people tend to do — we run the risk of affecting our sleep patterns and damaging our eyes, the American Academy of Ophthalmology explains. 

A new study served to delve deeper into how blue light affects sleep in teens, specifically. Researchers from the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience, the Amsterdam UMC and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment teamed up to determine how blue light is affecting teens and if this damage can be reversed.

RELATED READ: These glasses could be the long-awaited cure for your tech-induced migraines

According to the study’s news release, teens who spent more than four hours daily scrolling on screens averaged a 30-minute delayed sleep onset, wake up times and symptoms of sleep loss than those who spent only an hour per day.

Researchers gathered 55 Dutch teens for the five-week study, including 25 “frequent screen users” — the crowd that were on their phones for four-plus hours daily — 30 non-frequent users, the hour per day camp, Inverse reports.

To combat this, researchers assigned 25 teen participants to either wear blue light-blocking glasses or to completely abstain during their free time. The release explains that sleep onset and wake up times occurred 20 minutes earlier after just one week of changing their behavior. They also reported less symptoms of sleep loss.

In the release, Dr. Dirk Jan Stenvers from the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Amsterdam UMC, explains:

"Adolescents increasingly spend more time on devices with screens and sleep complaints are frequent in this age group. Here we show very simply that these sleep complaints can be easily reversed by minimizing evening screen use or exposure to blue light. Based on our data, it is likely that adolescent sleep complaints and delayed sleep onset are at least partly mediated by blue light from screens"

Inverse reports that the improved sleep patterns could be due, in part, to melatonin — our body’s sleep hormone that is thought to be subdued by blue light. This idea has been proven in other studies, the researchers note.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Sleep Netherlands Teen Health Screen Time

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: First rounders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm, all red-hot
Adam-Haseley-Phillies-prospect-051919_USAT

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Rankings

Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving
Carroll - Traffic Cameras Dangerous Roads

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved