Bluestone Lane raising funds for Australian Red Cross

Bluestone Lane, a cafe inspired by the coffee culture in Melbourne, Australia is hosting fundraising events at select locations across the U.S. to raise money for the Australian Red Cross.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, visit the Bluestone Lane in Rittenhouse to aid Australia as the country continues to battle devastating wildfires. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets to attend are $35 and 100% of sales will be donated. The fundraiser will include food, beer and wine, as well as raffles.

Prizes have been donated by Barry's Bootcamp, SoulCycle, Sephora, Outdoor Voices, Heyday, Everlane and other popular brands.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Beginning at 3 p.m. | $35 per person

Bluestone Lane

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.