More Events:

January 24, 2020

Bluestone Lane raising funds for Australian Red Cross

Ticket to event on Jan. 26 includes food and drink, with 100% of sales donated

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Fundraiser for Australia Pixabay/on Pexels

Bluestone Lane in Rittenhouse is hosting an event to raise funds for Australian Red Cross. Australia is still battling devastating wildfires.

Bluestone Lane, a cafe inspired by the coffee culture in Melbourne, Australia is hosting fundraising events at select locations across the U.S. to raise money for the Australian Red Cross.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, visit the Bluestone Lane in Rittenhouse to aid Australia as the country continues to battle devastating wildfires. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

RELATED: More things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26

Tickets to attend are $35 and 100% of sales will be donated. The fundraiser will include food, beer and wine, as well as raffles.

Prizes have been donated by Barry's Bootcamp, SoulCycle, Sephora, Outdoor Voices, Heyday, Everlane and other popular brands.

Australian Bushfire Appeal

Sunday, Jan. 26
Beginning at 3 p.m. | $35 per person
Bluestone Lane
1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Fundraisers Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Marquand Manuel, Matt Burke may be Eagles' newest position coaches
Marquand-Manuel_012420_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney threatens to end Mummers Parade amid blackface controversy
mummers froggy car blackface

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Health News

Does Tylenol cause cancer? California considers declaring acetaminophen a carcinogen
Tylenol Acetaminophen Cancer Carcinogen

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26
Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved