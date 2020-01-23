More Events:

January 23, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26

Wonderspaces is opening this weekend, plus seven other events to have on your radar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia Carly_Matsumoto/Submergence by Squidsoup

'Submergence' by Squidsoup includes thousands of lights for visitors to walk through at Wonderspaces in Fashion District Philadelphia.

There are plenty of things to do this weekend in Philadelphia, including Wonderspaces at the Fashion District, the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk and Winter Fare at Bok in South Philly.

Keep reading to find out all the details on what's happening Thursday through Sunday.

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns

To kick the weekend off early, there's a party at the Franklin Institute on Thursday night. Everyone gets one complimentary drink and more can be purchased from cash bars throughout the museum.

Also, there will be samples of 1920s whiskey recipes and guests can taste medicinal-style bourbon that a doctor would have prescribed during the era.

Wonderspaces opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

After Wonderspaces opens this weekend, be prepared to see photos from the interactive art exhibit all over your Instagram feed. 

Visitors will find installations by artists from around the world. There are virtual reality experiences, rows of lights that change color in correspondence to music and so much more. We won't spoil all the surprises. You'll have to see it for yourself.

Manayunk festival includes ice sculptures, free beer and a chowder crawl

The festival organized by Founders Brewing Co. and Manayunk.com will take place Saturday. Walk down Main Street and enjoy beer samples, shopping, live ice carving and music.

The chowder crawl, held during the festival, is also back for a second year. Tickets to the crawl include samples of the winter comfort food from all participating restaurants.

Bloomsday Cafe offering adult happy meals during Restaurant Week

Through Friday, the wine bar is offering its "adult happy meal" for $30. Included is a burger, deep-fried potatoes, a glass of wine and a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night

Saturday, enjoy colonial-era beverages, games, an outdoor fire pit and cannon demonstrations at Fort Mifflin.

Tickets are $35 and include food plus one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase.

Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

Winter Fare, a pop-up featuring local products, is opening inside Bok in South Philly on Saturday. Shoppers will find bread, meat, cheese, bourbon and lots more.

Fundraiser for Australia to take place at Khyber Pass Pub in Philly

To raise money for Australia, there will be a fundraiser at Khyber Pass Pub in Old City on Saturday. All of the proceeds will go to the Adelaide Koala Rescue and the Kangaroo Island Mayoral Fund.

The price to attend is $20 at the door and includes one drink.

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern

Families can watch Disney's "Aladdin" from 1992 at the movie theater this weekend. Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.

