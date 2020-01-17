More Events:

January 17, 2020

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern

This winter, four family-friendly favorites will be screened on weekends

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series Courtesy of /Movie Tavern

Bring the family to watch a classic Disney movie at Movie Tavern.

The Disney's Enchanted Tales Series at Movie Tavern brings some of the most-beloved Disney classics back to the big screen.

This winter, four family-friendly favorites will be screened on weekends.

Schedule:

• Jan. 24-26: "Aladdin" — Rated G (1992)
• Jan. 31-Feb. 2: "The Lion King" — Rated G (1994)
• Feb. 7-9: "Sleeping Beauty" — Rated G (1959)
• Feb. 14-17: "Pocahontas" — Rated G (1995)

Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.

In Pennsylvania, families and Disney fans can catch the films at Movie Tavern Flourtown, Movie Tavern Collegeville, Movie Tavern Exton and Movie Tavern Trexlertown, which is located in Allentown.

Up next after the Enchanted Tales Film Series will be the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Moviegoers can look forward to the return of "Abominable," "The Secret Life of Pets 2," "Ugly Dolls" and more.

