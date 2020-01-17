Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern

The Disney's Enchanted Tales Series at Movie Tavern brings some of the most-beloved Disney classics back to the big screen.

This winter, four family-friendly favorites will be screened on weekends.

Schedule:

• Jan. 24-26: "Aladdin" — Rated G (1992)

• Jan. 31-Feb. 2: "The Lion King" — Rated G (1994)

• Feb. 7-9: "Sleeping Beauty" — Rated G (1959)

• Feb. 14-17: "Pocahontas" — Rated G (1995)

Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.



In Pennsylvania, families and Disney fans can catch the films at Movie Tavern Flourtown, Movie Tavern Collegeville, Movie Tavern Exton and Movie Tavern Trexlertown, which is located in Allentown.

Up next after the Enchanted Tales Film Series will be the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Moviegoers can look forward to the return of "Abominable," "The Secret Life of Pets 2," "Ugly Dolls" and more.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.