Where to watch the best picture nominees before the 92nd Academy Awards

January 14, 2020
The Oscar nominations have been announced and the countdown to the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, has begun.
With the awards show less than a month away, you better start carving out time to watch all the best picture nominees – especially if you still need to see Martin Scorsese's more than 3 hours-long mob drama.
Some of the movies are available to stream, while others are currently in theaters. So get watching, and make your prediction for which will win.
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: Netflix
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Original Score
Watch: In theaters
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Production Design
Watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Score
Watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score
Watch: In theaters
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: In select theaters and Amazon Prime
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score
Watch: Netflix
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: In select theaters
Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing
Watch: In select theaters
