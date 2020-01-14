More Culture:

January 14, 2020

Where to watch the best picture nominees before the 92nd Academy Awards

Some of the movies are available to stream, while others are currently in theaters

By Sinead Cummings
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.' The film was nominated for best picture. You can watch it, and the other nominees, ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Oscar nominations have been announced and the countdown to the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, has begun.

With the awards show less than a month away, you better start carving out time to watch all the best picture nominees – especially if you still need to see Martin Scorsese's more than 3 hours-long mob drama.

Some of the movies are available to stream, while others are currently in theaters. So get watching, and make your prediction for which will win.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 Oscars? Watch the award show at a party in Center City | Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes

"The Irishman"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: Netflix

"1917"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Original Score
Watch: In theaters

"Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Production Design
Watch: Amazon Prime

"Joker"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Score
Watch: Amazon Prime

"Little Women"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score
Watch: In theaters

"Parasite"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: In select theaters and Amazon Prime

"Marriage Story"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score
Watch: Netflix

"Jojo Rabbit"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design
Watch: In select theaters

"Ford v Ferrari"

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing
Watch: In select theaters

