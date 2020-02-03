Ocean Prime hosting Oscars watch party with Champagne, themed cocktails

Ocean Prime in Center City is hosting an Oscars watch party on Sunday, Feb. 9, beginning at 5 p.m.

The 92nd Academy Awards will start at 8 p.m. but if you want to see what all your favorite Hollywood celebrities are wearing, you'll need to tune in to the red carpet coverage much earlier.

While watching, guests can enjoy complimentary truffle popcorn, themed cocktails and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne by the glass for $25 or by the bottle for $125.

2020 marks the sixth year that the French bubbly has been the sole Champagne served during the Oscars, so Ocean Prime guests can pretend they're sipping with the stars.



In addition, party-goers can imbibe on cocktails named for some of the best picture nominees. They're all $10 each.

• The Irishman(hattan) — Woodford Reserve, Carpano, Antica Vermouth, Nonino Amaro, rosemary-grapefruit-peppercorn bitters

• Par-RYE-site — Hudson Rye "Private Barrel Selection," Cherry Heering, dry oloroso sherry, bitters

• Berries v Bubbles — Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated blackberries, house made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut, dry ice smoke

• Marriage Story Marg — Don Julio Blanco Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower, ruby red grapefruit, lime juice and housemade grenadine

• WWI Whiskey — Gentleman Jack Whiskey, Hennessy VS, honey water, hand-squeezed lemon and orange

Attendees also are invited to fill out an Oscars ballot with their predictions for a chance to win a $150 Ocean Prime gift card.

Oscars Watch Party

Sunday, Feb. 9

Beginning at 5 p.m.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



