More Events:

February 03, 2020

Ocean Prime hosting Oscars watch party with Champagne, themed cocktails

Guests can watch both the red carpet coverage and awards show on Sunday, Feb. 9

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Oscars
Ocean Prime Oscars watch party Courtesy of/Ocean Prime

Watch the Oscars and the pre-show red carpet coverage at Ocean Prime on Sunday, Feb. 9. There will be fancy Champagne and themed cocktails.

Ocean Prime in Center City is hosting an Oscars watch party on Sunday, Feb. 9, beginning at 5 p.m.

The 92nd Academy Awards will start at 8 p.m. but if you want to see what all your favorite Hollywood celebrities are wearing, you'll need to tune in to the red carpet coverage much earlier.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 Oscars? Watch the award show at a theater in Center City

While watching, guests can enjoy complimentary truffle popcorn, themed cocktails and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne by the glass for $25 or by the bottle for $125. 

2020 marks the sixth year that the French bubbly has been the sole Champagne served during the Oscars, so Ocean Prime guests can pretend they're sipping with the stars.

In addition, party-goers can imbibe on cocktails named for some of the best picture nominees. They're all $10 each.

• The Irishman(hattan) — Woodford Reserve, Carpano, Antica Vermouth, Nonino Amaro, rosemary-grapefruit-peppercorn bitters 
• Par-RYE-site — Hudson Rye "Private Barrel Selection," Cherry Heering, dry oloroso sherry, bitters
• Berries v Bubbles — Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated blackberries, house made sour, Domaine Chandon Brut, dry ice smoke
• Marriage Story Marg — Don Julio Blanco Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower, ruby red grapefruit, lime juice and housemade grenadine
• WWI Whiskey — Gentleman Jack Whiskey, Hennessy VS, honey water, hand-squeezed lemon and orange 

Attendees also are invited to fill out an Oscars ballot with their predictions for a chance to win a $150 Ocean Prime gift card.

Oscars Watch Party

Sunday, Feb. 9
Beginning at 5 p.m.
Ocean Prime
124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Oscars Philadelphia Academy Awards Cocktails Restaurants Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
020320JustinJefferson

Investigations

Landmark priest abuse retrial now missing its key witness
Priest William Lynn Retrial

Healthy Eating

Considering a plant-based diet? Here's what to add to your grocery list
Plant-based Diet

Phillies

If Phillies don't pursue Kris Bryant or Nolan Arenado, it could cost them the NL East
Kris-Bryant_121219_usat

Food & Drink

Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020
East Passyunk Restaurant Week - Mamma Maria

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved