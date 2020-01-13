'The Irishman' scores 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture

"The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's mob drama, received 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture, as the 92 annual Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

The film, which chronicles Philly mobster Frank Sheeran and his relationship with mob bosses Russell Buffalino and Jimmy Hoffa, drew the second-most nominations.

"Joker," Todd Phillips' emotional take on the villain's back story, was nominated 11 times — the most of any film. "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "1917" also received 10 nominations.

On Sunday, "The Irishman" walked away with a win for best cast ensemble at the Critics Choice Awards after being nominated a whopping 14 times.

Its Oscar nominations include best adapted screenplay, best directing and best supporting actor nods for both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It also scored nominations for cinematography, costume design, production design, film editing and visual effects.

Robert De Niro was again snubbed a best actor nomination for his role as Sheeran. The best actor nominees include Adam Driver for "Marriage Story," Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker," Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes."

The best picture category this year boasts nine nominees, including "Joker," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "Marriage Story," "Little Women," "Parasite," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The Academy Awards will remain hostless for its second year in a row. The show will air on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.



See below for a complete list of 92nd Annual Academy Award nominations.

Best Picture

• "1917" (Universal)

• " Ford v Ferrari" (Fox)

• " The Irishman" (Netflix)

• " Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)

• " Joker" (Warner Bros.)

• " Little Women" (Sony)

• " Marriage Story" (Netflix)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Sony)

• " Parasite" (Neon)

Actor in a Leading Role

• Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")

• Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood")

• Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

• Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

• Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Actress in a Leading Role

• Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

• Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

• Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

• Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

• Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

• Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

• Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")

• Florence Pugh ("Little Women")

• Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Actor in a Supporting Role

• Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

• Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

• Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

• Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

• Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood")

Directing

• Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")

• Sam Mendes ("1917")

• Todd Phillips ("Joker")

• Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

• Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood")

Adapted Screenplay

• " The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)

• " Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)

• " Joker" (Todd Phillips and Scott Silver)

• " Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)

• " The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay

• " 1917" (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

• " Knives Out" (Rian Johnson)

• " Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)

• " Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film

• " Corpus Christi" (Poland)

• " Honeyland" (North Macedonia)

• " Les Misérables" (France)

• " Pain and Glory" (Spain)

• " Parasite" (South Korea)

Production Design

• " 1917" (Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales)

• " The Irishman" (Bob Shaw and Regina Graves)

• " Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh)

• " Parasite" (Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo)

Film Editing

• " Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker)

• " The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)

• " Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)

• " Joker" (Jeff Groth)

• " Parasite" (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography

• " 1917" (Roger Deakins)

• " The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)

• " Joker" (Lawrence Sher)

• " The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects

• " 1917" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

• " Avengers: Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)

• " The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

• " The Lion King" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)

• " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)

Costume Design

• " Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Adrianne Phillips)

• " The Irishman" (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson)

• " Joker" (Mark Bridges)

• " Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)

Sound Mixing

• "1917" (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

• "Ad Astra" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)

• "Ford v Ferrari"(Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)

• "Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)

• "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano)

Sound Editing

• " 1917" (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)

• " Ford v Ferrari" (Donald Sylvester)

• " Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)

• " Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)

• " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Matthew Wood and David Acord)

Original Score

• " 1917" (Thomas Newman)

• " Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

• " Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)

• " Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)

• " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams)

Documentary Feature

• " American Factory" (Netflix)

• " The Cave" (National Geographic)

• " The Edge of Democracy" (Netflix)

• " For Sama" (PBS)

• " Honeyland" (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject

• " In the Absence"

• " Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)"

• " Life Overtakes Me"

• " St. Louis Superman"

• " Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Makeup and Hairstyling

• " 1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)

• " Bombshell" (Kzu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)

• " Joker" (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)

• " Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead)

• " Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)

Animated Feature Film

• " How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Dreamworks)

• " I Lost My Body" (Netflix)

• " Klaus" (Netflix)

• " Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)

• " Toy Story 4" (Pixar)

Animated Short Film

• " Dcera (Daughter)" (Daria Kashcheeva)

• " Hair Love" (Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver)

• " Kitbull" (Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson)

• " Memorable" (Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre)

• " Sister" (Siqi Song)

Live-Action Short Film

• " Brotherhood" (Meryam Joobeur and Maria Garcia Turgeon)

• " Nefta Football Club" (Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi)

• " The Neighbors’ Window" (Marshall Curry)

• " Saria" (Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre)

• " A Sister" (Delphine Girard)

Original Song

• "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" (Randy Newman)

• "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" (Elton John and Bernie Taupin)

• "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" (Diane Warren)

• "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2" (Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez)

• "Stand Up" from "Harriet" (Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

