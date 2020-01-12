More Culture:

January 12, 2020

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Awards Season
Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes Adam Orchon/Sipa USA

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, seen here arriving at the Golden Globes in 2015, will return to host the awards show in 2021.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press have confirmed. 

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Paul Telegdy, chairman at NBC Entertainment, said at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association press tour. 

The Delaware County native and her SNL gal pal will join forces yet again for their fourth time hosting the awards show. The duo previously hosted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The pair's first year hosting brought in the highest ratings the show had seen in six years. 

Fey and Poehler both swore they would not host the show again following their last hosting gig. Likewise, this year's host, Ricky Gervais, also swore he would never host again after his third time in 2012. 

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the show in 2019, while late night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon hosted in 2018 and 2017, respectively. 

Fey recently co-created and serves as the executive producer for an untitled series starring Ted Danson as a Los Angeles mayor. Poehler serves as an executive producer for the hit Netflix series, "Russian Doll," starring Natasha Lyonne. She is also an executive producer and host on the DIY show "Making It" with Nick Offerman. 

It was announced on Friday that the 2020 Academy Awards would go without a host again for the second year in a row. The Oscars went host-less last year after Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the awards show after homophobic tweets surfaced days after the announcement. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Awards Season Philadelphia Amy Poehler Tina Fey Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have money to spend, but may be facing a power struggle
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Running back
122319JordanHoward

Reality TV

Contestants on Netflix's 'The Circle' try to pronounce Conshohocken
The Circle Netflix Ed from Conshohocken

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved