January 06, 2020

'The Irishman' snubbed at the Golden Globes as 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' '1917' win top prizes

By Virginia Streva
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' took home best comedy film and the World War I film '1917' won best drama at the Golden Globe Awards. 'The Irishman, a movie inspired by Philly mobster Frank Sheeran, was snubbed despite being nominated in five categories.

The Philadelphia mobster film "The Irishman" was among several films snubbed at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday as "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" won big.

The Hollywood Foreign Press handed World War I film "1917" the top prize for best drama while naming Sam Mendes best director. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a comedy about Hollywood's Golden Age, won best comedy or musical. Director Quetin Tarantino's script won best screenplay and Brad Pitt captured best actor in a supporting role. 

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," a film inspired by Philly mobster Frank Sheeran, was nominated in five categories. But it came home empty-handed. "Two Popes," starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, also was shut out, despite being nominated in four categories. 

Netflix, the distributor for both films, was nominated 17 times. But it won only one film award – best supporting actress (Laura Dern in "Marriage Story") and one TV award – best actress in a drama (Olivia Colman in "The Crown"). 

Amazon's British comedy "Fleabag" won best comedy series while creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home best actress in a comedy. HBO series "Succession" and "Chernobyl" won best TV drama series and best TV limited series, respectively, while the dysfunctional family series star Brian Cox won for best actor. 

Renee Zellweger won best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy" and Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award for best actor in a drama for "Joker." Bong Joon Ho's comedic thriller "Parasite," made history to become the first Korean film to win at the Golden Globes for best foreign language film. "Missing Link," which bombed at the box office, won best animation film, beating out the highest-grossing animated film of all time, "Frozen 2." 

You can see the full list of winners and nominees here

