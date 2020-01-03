More Culture:

January 03, 2020

Kevin Hart takes heat for demeaning argument with trainer in Netflix special

Kevin Hart's "Don't F*ck This Up" docuseries on Netflix has the comedian's fans divided over the way he's conducted his relationships.

With the release of his new Netflix docuseries "Don't F*ck This Up," comedian Kevin Hart sought to make amends for several controversies in recent years, from cheating on his wife to the homophobic tweets that led to him stepping down as host of the Oscars in 2018.

The North Philly native may have accomplished the opposite after one scene ignited outrage at his behavior toward a staff member.

At one point in the docuseries, Hart gets into an argument about money with his personal trainer, Rob Everline, while the comedian and his team are on a private jet. Hart implies Everline couldn't survive without him. He goes as far as to repeatedly suggest Everline is essentially homeless. The two almost came to blows. 

Later in the series, Hart explained that he was frustrated at the time because another friend, Jonathan "J.T." Jackson, tried to extort him over the sex tape scandal with model Montia Sabbag in 2017. An extortion charge against Jackson was dropped earlier this year. 

Still, the fight with Everline looks and sounds horrible whether it's in or out of context. Hart clearly approved its inclusion in the docuseries, but the tone he struck in the argument didn't sit well with some of his fans. 





It seems clear that Hart intended for the docuseries to show both the good and the bad in his life. His willingness to include the argument means he was ready to be judged for it. Hart and Everline reconciled their differences and have remained friends. 

Other fans were more understanding of Hart's conduct. 



Hart had a rough end to the last decade after suffering serious back injuries in a car crash. For as much as he does in front of the camera and on the stage, his personal life has been packed with every bit as much drama. The question fans should have after this documentary is whether Hart genuinely learned from these experiences or if they were just for show. 

