Kevin Hart takes heat for demeaning argument with trainer in Netflix special

With the release of his new Netflix docuseries "Don't F*ck This Up," comedian Kevin Hart sought to make amends for several controversies in recent years, from cheating on his wife to the homophobic tweets that led to him stepping down as host of the Oscars in 2018.

The North Philly native may have accomplished the opposite after one scene ignited outrage at his behavior toward a staff member.

At one point in the docuseries, Hart gets into an argument about money with his personal trainer, Rob Everline, while the comedian and his team are on a private jet. Hart implies Everline couldn't survive without him. He goes as far as to repeatedly suggest Everline is essentially homeless. The two almost came to blows.

Later in the series, Hart explained that he was frustrated at the time because another friend, Jonathan "J.T." Jackson, tried to extort him over the sex tape scandal with model Montia Sabbag in 2017. An extortion charge against Jackson was dropped earlier this year.