Kevin Hart takes heat for demeaning argument with trainer in Netflix special

January 03, 2020
With the release of his new Netflix docuseries "Don't F*ck This Up," comedian Kevin Hart sought to make amends for several controversies in recent years, from cheating on his wife to the homophobic tweets that led to him stepping down as host of the Oscars in 2018.
The North Philly native may have accomplished the opposite after one scene ignited outrage at his behavior toward a staff member.
At one point in the docuseries, Hart gets into an argument about money with his personal trainer, Rob Everline, while the comedian and his team are on a private jet. Hart implies Everline couldn't survive without him. He goes as far as to repeatedly suggest Everline is essentially homeless. The two almost came to blows.
I saw this video of Kevin Hart talking down to his trainer yesterday and it has been bothering my spirit ever since. I don't care where you come from or what anyone has done for you, absolutely no-one has a right to speak to you like this. pic.twitter.com/Eef2PAcdZG— harlot. (@findingmalo) December 30, 2019
Later in the series, Hart explained that he was frustrated at the time because another friend, Jonathan "J.T." Jackson, tried to extort him over the sex tape scandal with model Montia Sabbag in 2017. An extortion charge against Jackson was dropped earlier this year.
Still, the fight with Everline looks and sounds horrible whether it's in or out of context. Hart clearly approved its inclusion in the docuseries, but the tone he struck in the argument didn't sit well with some of his fans.
this documentary made me lose so much respect for Kevin Hart. He is genuinely an asshole. I don’t care if you drunk or not, you do not have to talk to someone like that. “Without me, would you have a house?!” Like wtf? He lucky his trainer didn’t beat tf outta him. https://t.co/CfqKoAPk4f— de’ja. 🌟 (@og_deja) December 31, 2019
I like Kevin Hart. No one is without imperfections, so I understand he’s going to make mistakes.— Happy Glam Fab (@HappyGlamFab) December 29, 2019
However #DontFkThisUp kind of showed what an egomaniac he is.
The scene with his trainer made me turn it off. I had to wait a day to finish it bc I met my limit.
Kevin Hart was outta line for arguing with his trainer like that. He violated— Coco 🦋 (@realcocogoddess) December 31, 2019
Kevin hart documentary was so good man. Hated that he flexed on his trainer but other than that he a good dude— LightSkinned Mamba (@TheTrollmarch) January 1, 2020
It seems clear that Hart intended for the docuseries to show both the good and the bad in his life. His willingness to include the argument means he was ready to be judged for it. Hart and Everline reconciled their differences and have remained friends.
Other fans were more understanding of Hart's conduct.
so after watching the @KevinHart4real doc the next day all i notice was people talking about how Kevin and his trainer got into it. Is that all you got from the doc???— 1LDC (@1LangoDotCom) January 2, 2020
Bye. If y’all WATCH the documentary y’all would see that Kevin hart not only apologized, but too full responsibility for what went down that night. Him and his trainer are tight they moved right past that shit. Watch the fucking show n stfu. Y’all moms act like Kevin sooo https://t.co/wXi4IoTrgp— Mickey 💋🌙 (@Queemicks) December 30, 2019
Kevin Hart gave his trainer exactly what Dame Dash gave DJ Envy...& social media applauded the realness.— Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) December 30, 2019
If you're too sensitive about the delivery u gonna miss a lot of the message.
Half of you were never shouted at when you were younger by your coach at football an it shows
Hart had a rough end to the last decade after suffering serious back injuries in a car crash. For as much as he does in front of the camera and on the stage, his personal life has been packed with every bit as much drama. The question fans should have after this documentary is whether Hart genuinely learned from these experiences or if they were just for show.