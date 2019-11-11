More Culture:

November 11, 2019

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash

The Philadelphia native, who suffered spinal injuries in the wreck in September, won for best comedy act for his Netflix special, 'Irresponsible'

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Kevin Hart accepted the award for best comedy act and made his first public appearance since sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in September.

Kevin Hart made his first public appearance since the car crash in September that broke his back in three places. The comedian and Philadelphia native attended the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, winning for best comedy act for his Netflix special, "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible."

Hart received a standing ovation when he walked on stage to accept the award. It is the second year in a row Hart has won the the comedy special award.

"First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here." Hart said, referencing the crash. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more."

He thanked his family for his award, as well as the people who voted for him.

"You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers," Hart said. "Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me through my difficult time."

Watch his entire acceptance speech below:

Also among the honorees was Doylestown native Pink, who received the People's Champion Award for her work with nonprofits like No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Human Rights Campaign.

"Kindness is an act of rebellion," Pink said in here acceptance speech. There are people who don't have what you have, help them get it."

Jennifer Aniston won the Icon Award. Her Netflix film, "Murder Mystery," starring opposite Adam Sandler, won best comedy movie. Though the biggest winner of the night was "Stranger Things," which won three awards, including best show, best drama show, and best female TV star for Millie Bobby Brown. 

Check below to find the full list of nominations and winners for the E! People's Choice Awards 2019. The winners are in bold. 

Movie of 2019

“Avengers: Endgame”
“Toy Story 4”
“Captain Marvel”
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
“The Lion King”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
“Us”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Comedy Movie of 2019

“The Upside”
“Yesterday”
“The Hustle”
“Men in Black: International”
“Long Shot”
“Little”
“Good Boys”
“Murder Mystery” 

Action Movie of 2019 

“Avengers: Endgame”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
“Captain Marvel”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
“Shazam!”
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
“Dark Phoenix”
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Drama Movie of 2019 

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Five Feet Apart”
“Glass”
“Us”
“Triple Frontier”
“After”
“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Family Movie of 2019

“Toy Story 4”
“The Lion King”
“Aladdin” 
“The Secret Life of Pets 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Male Movie Star of 2019 

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Will Smith, “Aladdin”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”
Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” 
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart” 
Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
Sarah Paulson, “Glass”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass”

Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”
Kevin Hart, “The Upside”
Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”
Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”
Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date” 

Action Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” 
Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Animated Movie Star of 2019

America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”
Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
Beyoncé, “The Lion King”
Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Show of 2019

“Game of Thrones”
“WWE Raw”
“Stranger Things” 
“The Walking Dead”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Riverdale”
“This Is Us”
“Grey’s Anatomy”

Drama Show of 2019

“Grey’s Anatomy”
“This Is Us”
“Chicago P.D.”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“Big Little Lies”
“Riverdale”
“The Walking Dead”

Comedy Show of 2019

“The Big Bang Theory” 
“Saturday Night Live”
“Modern Family”
“The Good Place”
“Grown-ish”
“Veep”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Schitt’s Creek”

The Reality Show of 2019

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” 
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Queer Eye”
“Bachelor in Paradise”
“Vanderpump Rules”
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Competition Show of 2019

“American Idol”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“America’s Got Talent”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Bachelor”
“The Voice”
“The Bachelorette”
“The Challenge: War of the Worlds”

Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale” 
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” 
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, “Euphoria” 
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Comedy TV Star of 2019

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”
Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Daytime Talk Show of 2019

“The View”
“Red Table Talk”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“The Wendy Williams Show”
“Live with Kelly and Ryan”
“TODAY”
“Good Morning America”
“The Real”

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” 
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Competition Contestant of 2019

Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”
Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette*
Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”
T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”
Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”
Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”
Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Reality Star of 2019

Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” 
Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

Binge-worthy Show of 2019 

“Game of Thrones”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Queer Eye”
“Outlander"
“13 Reasons Why”
“Stranger Things”

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

“Stranger Things”
“Shadowhunters” 
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“Supernatural”
“The Flash”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Arrow”
“The 100”

Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes *WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny

Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish 
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk

Group of 2019

Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK

Song of 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita"
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Album of 2019

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Khalid, “Free Spirit”
Billie Eilish, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”
Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”
Jonas Brothers, “Happiness Begins”
Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”
Juice Wrld, “Death Race for Love”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Country Artist of 2019

Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris

Latin Artist of 2019

Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G

Music Video of 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Concert Tour of 2019

BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”
Lady Gaga, “Enigma”
Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”
P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”
Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”
Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”
Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”
BLACKPINK: "BLACKPINK 2019 TOUR"

Social Star of 2019

Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau

Beauty Influencer of 2019

James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019

Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber

Animal Star of 2019 

Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB

Comedy Act of 2019 

Kevin Hart 
Joe Rogan
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinge
Wanda Sykes

Style Star of 2019 

Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019

LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

Pop Podcast 2019

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”
“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”
“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”
“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”
“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”
“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”
“WTF with Marc Maron”
“The Joe Rogan Experience”

Listed by

