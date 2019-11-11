Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash

Kevin Hart made his first public appearance since the car crash in September that broke his back in three places. The comedian and Philadelphia native attended the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, winning for best comedy act for his Netflix special, "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible."



Hart received a standing ovation when he walked on stage to accept the award. It is the second year in a row Hart has won the the comedy special award.



"First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here." Hart said, referencing the crash. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more."

He thanked his family for his award, as well as the people who voted for him.

"You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers," Hart said. "Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me through my difficult time."

Watch his entire acceptance speech below:

Also among the honorees was Doylestown native Pink, who received the People's Champion Award for her work with nonprofits like No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Human Rights Campaign.

"Kindness is an act of rebellion," Pink said in here acceptance speech. There are people who don't have what you have, help them get it."

Jennifer Aniston won the Icon Award. Her Netflix film, "Murder Mystery," starring opposite Adam Sandler, won best comedy movie. Though the biggest winner of the night was "Stranger Things," which won three awards, including best show, best drama show, and best female TV star for Millie Bobby Brown. Check below to find the full list of nominations and winners for the E! People's Choice Awards 2019. The winners are in bold. Movie of 2019 “Avengers: Endgame”

“Toy Story 4”

“Captain Marvel”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Us”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Comedy Movie of 2019 “The Upside”

“Yesterday”

“The Hustle”

“Men in Black: International”

“Long Shot”

“Little”

“Good Boys”

“Murder Mystery” Action Movie of 2019 “Avengers: Endgame”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Captain Marvel”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Shazam!”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Drama Movie of 2019 “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Glass”

“Us”

“Triple Frontier”

“After”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” Family Movie of 2019 “Toy Story 4”

“The Lion King”

“Aladdin”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” Male Movie Star of 2019 Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery” Female Movie Star of 2019 Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International” Drama Movie Star of 2019 Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Sarah Paulson, “Glass”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass” Comedy Movie Star of 2019 Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”

Kevin Hart, “The Upside”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date” Action Movie Star of 2019 Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Animated Movie Star of 2019 America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”

Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Beyoncé, “The Lion King”

Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2” Show of 2019 “Game of Thrones”

“WWE Raw”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Riverdale”

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy” Drama Show of 2019 “Grey’s Anatomy”

“This Is Us”

“Chicago P.D.”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Big Little Lies”

“Riverdale”

“The Walking Dead” Comedy Show of 2019 “The Big Bang Theory”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

“Grown-ish”

“Veep”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Schitt’s Creek” The Reality Show of 2019 “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Queer Eye”

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Competition Show of 2019 “American Idol”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds” Male TV Star of 2019 Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale” Female TV Star of 2019 Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” Drama TV Star of 2019 Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Comedy TV Star of 2019 Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” Daytime Talk Show of 2019 “The View”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“TODAY”

“Good Morning America”

“The Real” Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Competition Contestant of 2019 Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”

Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette*

Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”

T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”

Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”

Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Reality Star of 2019 Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye” Binge-worthy Show of 2019 “Game of Thrones”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Queer Eye”

“Outlander"

“13 Reasons Why”

“Stranger Things” Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 “Stranger Things”

“Shadowhunters”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Supernatural”

“The Flash”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Arrow”

“The 100” Male Artist of 2019 Shawn Mendes *WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny Female Artist of 2019 Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk Group of 2019 Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK Song of 2019 Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita"

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” Album of 2019 Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Khalid, “Free Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Jonas Brothers, “Happiness Begins”

Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”

Juice Wrld, “Death Race for Love”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” Country Artist of 2019 Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris Latin Artist of 2019 Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G Music Video of 2019 Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita” Concert Tour of 2019 BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”

Lady Gaga, “Enigma”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”

Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”

Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”

Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”

BLACKPINK: "BLACKPINK 2019 TOUR" Social Star of 2019 Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau Beauty Influencer of 2019 James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock Social Celebrity of 2019 Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber Animal Star of 2019 Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB Comedy Act of 2019 Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinge

Wanda Sykes Style Star of 2019 Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles Game Changer of 2019 LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles Pop Podcast 2019 “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”

“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”

“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”

“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”

“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”

“WTF with Marc Maron”

