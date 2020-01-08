More Culture:

January 08, 2020

Bart’s Bagels brings taste of New York delis to West Philly

Brothers Brett and Kyle Frankel open shop inspired by trips to Upper West Side

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Bart's Bagels, a new deli located in the Powelton section of West Philly, serves New York City-styled bagels, lox and cream cheese.

Two Philadelphia brothers opened the doors on Wednesday to their long-awaited bagel shop in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer

Bart’s Bagels will serve traditional kettle-boiled bagels from its noticeable blue storefront. The business boasts on its website that it “isn’t just a bagel bake house, smoked fish joint, and neighborhood coffee shop ... it will be a way of life.”

Founders Brett Frankel and Kyle Frankel grew up in Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County, but found a love for bagel-making during many visits with their uncle to the Upper West Side of New York City. They told the Inquirer’s Michael Klein that beloved Jewish delis like Zabar’s and H&H Bagels inspired them to bring the food to Philly. 

Before opening the store, the Frankels hosted bagel brunches with established Philly businesses like Zahav and Ox Coffee, the Inquirer reported. Starting last November, they also began delivering bagels to places like Green Line Cafe and Di Bruno Bros to be sold in store.

Bart’s menu hosts plenty of options for fish and cream cheese sandwiches, as well as speciality sandwiches like the “Hesh” with hot salami, muenster and mustardy-mayo. 


The store, located at 3945 Lancaster Ave., will be open for the first time Wednesday Jan. 8. and in the coming days from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

