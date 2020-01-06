More Culture:

January 06, 2020

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location

The vegetable-focused chain will be in Rittenhouse, adding another lunch time opportunity for grain bowls and salads

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Vegetarian
Dig Philly @diginnmarket/Facebook

Dig has its restaurant in Philadelphia at 1616 Chestnut St. The fast-casual chain's newest location opens on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019. Pictured above is one of Dig's New York City locations.

The New York-founded, fast-casual restaurant chain Dig, with over 30 locations in NYC and Boston, is opening its first Philadelphia location this week in Rittenhouse.

On Monday, Dig was open for “We Dig Philly Day” where the company donated all proceeds to charity, and on Tuesday the new Philadelphia location will have its official opening day, beginning 11 a.m. at 1616 Chestnut St.

Formally known as Dig Inn, the vegetable-forward restaurant had opened its Philadelphia doors for several community days last December, where it dished out free meals to big crowds.

Dig is known for its salads and bowls that can be cooked fresh and ordered to go, similar to other popular fresh-food chains like Sweetgreen, Just Salad, and Chop’t.

The company boasts about its lack of any can openers, freezers or microwaves, and its commitment to sourcing food from local, organic farms. Some example options from Dig’s menu are organic maine farro, wild broccoli with lemon, and charred brussel sprouts with honey-chili oil. 

Founded by Adam Eskin in 2011, the chain first partnered with farmers in Upstate New York, where the company now owns its own farm. Since opening, Dig gained the attention of legendary restaurateur Danny Meyer, of Shake Shack and Union Square Cafe, who became an investor. 

Long-time Philly alumni will lead the Rittenhouse location: Anthony Gargano of Hungry Pigeon and Di Bruno Bros. will be chef de cuisine, along with Lenin Tello, and Josh Jastrzembski of Savona and Verdad will be chef operator.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allison@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Vegetarian Rittenhouse Openings Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' 2020 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable
010520AlshonJeffery

Mummers Parade

Froggy Carr leaders condemn blackface at Mummers Parade as 'completely wrong'
Froggy Car mummers parade controversy

Adult Health

Weight loss diet developed at Penn State ranked second-best for 2020
Volumetrics penn state

Eagles

Miles Sanders’ new injury, Malcolm Jenkins’ ultimatum, and other Eagles season-ending takeaways
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Television

Kevin Hart takes heat for demeaning argument with trainer in Netflix special
Kevin Hart

Family-Friendly

Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens offers colorful escape from winter
orchid flowers at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved