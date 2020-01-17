Bloomsday Cafe offering adult happy meals during Restaurant Week

It's currently Center City Restaurant Week, in which more than 100 restaurants are offering three-course dinners for $35 per person.

However, Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square is offering an alternative deal. Through Friday, Jan. 24, the wine bar is offering its "adult happy meal" for $30.

Guests will get a dry-aged burger from Primal Supply Meats, a glass of Lambrusco, which is a sparkling red wine from Italy, and patatas bravas, better known as deep-fried potatoes.

And since no happy meal would be complete without a toy, the adult version includes a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Bloomsday Cafe is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dinner. It's located at 414 S. Second St.

