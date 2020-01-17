More Events:

January 17, 2020

Bloomsday Cafe offering adult happy meals during Restaurant Week

Instead of a plastic toy, you get a scratch-off lottery ticket

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bloomsday Cafe is located at 414 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

It's currently Center City Restaurant Week, in which more than 100 restaurants are offering three-course dinners for $35 per person.

However, Bloomsday Cafe in Headhouse Square is offering an alternative deal. Through Friday, Jan. 24, the wine bar is offering its "adult happy meal" for $30.

Guests will get a dry-aged burger from Primal Supply Meats, a glass of Lambrusco, which is a sparkling red wine from Italy, and patatas bravas, better known as deep-fried potatoes.

And since no happy meal would be complete without a toy, the adult version includes a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Bloomsday Cafe is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dinner. It's located at 414 S. Second St.

