Body found inside burning car in Cherry Hill auto dealership, police say

April 17, 2020
Police and firefighters found a body inside a burning car in South Jersey on Thursday night.
Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the parking lot of a Land Rover auto dealership on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, where they discovered the body, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's office and Cherry Hill Police are conducting a joint investigation. They have not yet identified the deceased individual.
A photo released by investigators shows the front lot of a Land Rover Dealership with caution tape surrounding it.
Officials did not release any more information on the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
