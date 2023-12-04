More News:

December 04, 2023

Northeast Philly block evacuated after police find possible explosive device

Authorities were responding to a 911 call at a house in Mayfair on Sunday when they discovered a box with fuses sticking out of it

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Mayfair bomb scare THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police notified the bomb squad after finding a suspicious device inside a Mayfair home on Sunday, authorities said.

Police evacuated a block in Mayfair on Sunday afternoon after they found a potentially explosive device inside a home there on Sunday afternoon. 

Police had entered the home on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue while responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun at 2 p.m., 6ABC reported. They discovered a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it, authorities said. 

The discovery of the suspicious device prompted police to evacuate the block and notify the bomb squad. Few details about the potential bomb scare had emerged by Monday morning; police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Investigators and K-9 police dogs were seen at the property throughout Sunday night, according to 6ABC. Authorities appeared to confiscate a large drum containing some kind of liquid. The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. Monday.

A man inside the home reportedly was charged with weapons and drug offenses. 

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

