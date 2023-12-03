More News:

Man dies after being shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say

A suspect was still at large on Sunday morning after the deadly shooting in Mantua

Philadelphia police were investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead in the Mantua neighborhood of West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia police are investigating after an early morning shooting left a 41-year-old man dead in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

The victim was shot in the face inside a home on North Farson Street in the Mantua neighborhood of West Philadelphia sometime around 5:30 a.m., according to multiple news reports

The man was discovered by police responding to reports of a shooting on the block and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police have not released the man’s identity, nor named a suspect in the shooting as of late Sunday morning. Authorities are looking for a suspect who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. A motive for the killing has not been determined.

The police department’s investigation into the incident was still ongoing as of late Sunday morning.

Shooting deaths and other forms of gun violence continue to be a regular occurance in Philadelphia, even as shooting incidents and violent crime more broadly are both on the decline in the city. According to the most recent police department statistics, there have been 2,945 shooting incidents in Philadelphia so far this year, a 22% decrease from the same period last year.

The city has seen a 24% year-over-year decrease in homicides so far this year. Overall, violent crime offenses – which includes homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults – are down 6.84% from last year.

