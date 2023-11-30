More News:

November 30, 2023

Inmate escapes from Northeast Philly prison

Gino Hagenkotter, 34, fled Thursday while on an outside work assignment

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
City officials say Gino Hagenkotter escaped from prison on Thursday, Nov. 30. He was serving time at the Riverside Correctional Facility but was on a work assignment at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility (above) when he fled.

A man incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility escaped custody on Thursday afternoon, city officials announced.

Gino Hagenkotter, 34, was completing an outside work assignment at the orchard of a nearby prison — the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility at 8301 State Rd. — when he fled. He escaped shortly before noon, and by 12:20 p.m., all Philadelphia prison facilities had been placed in lockdown, officials say.

Visits to all city prisons have been discontinued while Hagenkotter remains at large. Philadelphia police are investigating.

Hagenkotter was serving time for theft, burglary and drug possession charges that date back to 2016 and was in minimum custody at the time of his escape. While he was initially incarcerated in Bucks County Prison, he was confined to Riverside, at 8151 State Rd., as of April.

Gino Hagenkotter escaped from prison on Nov. 30.


The escape is the latest in a string of high-profile jailbreaks in the region. Ameen Hurst, who had been charged with multiple counts of murder, and Nasir Grant, held on weapons and drug charges, fled the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility in May, slipping through a fence while a guard slept. Both men were apprehended after a 10-day manhunt.

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County Prison in August, was even longer. The convicted murderer led authorities on a chase for nearly two weeks before he was caught in South Coventry Township in September.

Officials are warning anyone who sees Hagenkotter to refrain from approaching and to call the police. Hagenkotter is a white man with brown eyes and partially gray hair who was last seen in a white T-shirt and dark pants. 

