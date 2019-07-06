Police find 'nothing dangerous' after Brigantine bomb threat closes The Cove beach

Police said they found "nothing dangerous" in a sweep of Brigantine's Cove beach Saturday, hours after the beach was shut down and evacuated for a bomb threat.

A beach badge checker found a note in the sand, warning of an IED explosive buried at the beach, on Saturday morning. Hours later, however, no evidence of an exposive could be located.

"We're confident that we did a full and complete search," Brigantine City Manager Jim Bennett said Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m., according to NJ.com.

The beach was reopened just before 2 p.m.

K-9 dogs and police from Brigantine, Hamilton township, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, and New Jersey State Police helped search the beach, according to NJ.com:

An investigation is ongoing, and will be conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to the Press of AC.

