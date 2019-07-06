More News:

July 06, 2019

Police find 'nothing dangerous' after Brigantine bomb threat closes The Cove beach

A threat of an IED buried in the beach's sand was reportedly found by a badge checker

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Brigantine beach Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Early morning soccer on the beach in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Police said they found "nothing dangerous" in a sweep of Brigantine's Cove beach Saturday, hours after the beach was shut down and evacuated for a bomb threat.

A beach badge checker found a note in the sand, warning of an IED explosive buried at the beach, on Saturday morning. Hours later, however, no evidence of an exposive could be located.

"We're confident that we did a full and complete search," Brigantine City Manager Jim Bennett said Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m., according to NJ.com.

MORE NEWS: Philly D.A. wipes out fines and fees for impoverished defendants

The beach was reopened just before 2 p.m.

K-9 dogs and police from Brigantine, Hamilton township, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, and New Jersey State Police helped search the beach, according to NJ.com:

An investigation is ongoing, and will be conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to the Press of AC.

