March 08, 2021

Bomb threat called in to federal courthouse in Center City, police say

The building was evacuated on Monday morning

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police received a report of a device left at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Monday, prompting an evacuation. The above photo is a file shot.

The federal courthouse in Philadelphia was evacuated Monday morning after police received a phone call about a device inside the building, authorities said.

Around 10:20 a.m., Sixth District Police were told a device was left at the James A. Byrne United States Courthouse, located at 601 Market Street.

Investigators said a staging area was set up around the courthouse amid an ongoing investigation.

No additional details about the threat were immediately available.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

