Bomb threat called in to federal courthouse in Center City, police say

The federal courthouse in Philadelphia was evacuated Monday morning after police received a phone call about a device inside the building, authorities said.

Around 10:20 a.m., Sixth District Police were told a device was left at the James A. Byrne United States Courthouse, located at 601 Market Street.

Investigators said a staging area was set up around the courthouse amid an ongoing investigation.

No additional details about the threat were immediately available.

