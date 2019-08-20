Reading and listening to books stimulates the same areas of the brain

Do you prefer to find a cozy setting to sit down and read for awhile? Or are you the type that would rather pop on an audio book during a lengthy drive or aerobic workout?

Either way, the same cognitive and emotional areas of your brain are being activated, researchers have found.

Neuroscientists at the University of California, Berkeley created interactive maps that can predict the brain areas activated by different word categories. For instance, words associated with numbers stimulate one area while words related to locations activate another.