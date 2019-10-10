More News:

October 10, 2019

Former Bordentown police chief guilty of lying to FBI about racially charged incident

Frank Nucera, 62, still awaits jury's decision on hate crime and civil rights violation offenses

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Police
Frank Nucerna Bordentown conviction Bill Oxford /Unsplash

Former Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera, 62, was found guilty by a jury for lying to federal investigators who interrogated him about the assault of a black teen. The jury will deliberate on Nucera's two remaining charges on Thursday.

The former Burlington County police chief has been found guilty of lying to FBI investigators about the assault of a black teen in police custody. 

The charge stems from an incident at the Ramada Inn on Route 206 in Bordentown Township on Sept. 1, 2016. Frank Nucera, 62, the retired police chief in Bordentown, was among the officers who responded to the scene to investigate the teens, who had been accused to staying at the hotel without paying.

The jury listening to the federal trial will continue deliberations Thursday on charges that the incident was a hate crime and violated the teen's civil rights, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey

Nurcera was among the officers called to the hotel for back-up when an 18-year-old man and the 16-year-old female began to resist arrest. While the man was in handcuffs, Nucera came up behind him and slammed his head into a doorjamb, authorities said.

Then during a video recorded by FBI agents, Nucera stated multiple times that he did not touch the teen during the arrest. 

U.S. Attorney William F. Patrick claimed the assault was driven by "an intense racial animosity" towards African Americans.

Nucera's police officers secretly recorded the former police chief making racial slurs about the teens being arrested, prosecutors said, including the former chief saying, "These f—king people (should) stay the f*** out of Bordentown."

Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone argued that "social justice" is not equal to "criminal justice" in his closing statements, NJ.com reported. Noting that the language is "unbecoming of a police officer, but it's not criminal."

Sentencing is scheduled on Feb. 6. The maximum penalty for lying to federal authorities is five years in prison. The other two charges carry max penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Police New Jersey Hate Groups FBI Crime Philadelphia Investigations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved