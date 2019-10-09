More Events:

October 09, 2019

a.kitchen offering deals on bottles of bubbly to celebrate Global Champagne Day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Global Champagne Day Photo by Tristan Gassert/on Unsplash

Drink bottles of bubbly at a.kitchen on Global Champagne Day, coming up on Oct. 18.

Food "holidays" are really just an excuse to indulge – and that's fine! If people want to honor a random food or drink on a random date, let 'em.

We can probably all agree, though, there are way too many to keep track of and care about each month. That's why we're here to help. One that you should have on your radar this October is Global Champagne Day.

The holiday is coming up on Friday, Oct. 18, and one Rittenhouse spot plans on celebrating. a.kitchen+bar will offer deals on bubbly from noon to 10 p.m.

Special Champagnes will be available by the glass for $14-$18, and bottles of Champagne will be half-off.

They include:

• Ployez-Jacquemart Extra Quality Brut Champagne – $60 (normally $120)
• L. Aubry Fils Champagne 1er Cru Brut Rosé – $61 (normally $122)
• Christophe Mignon Brut Nature Meunier Blanc de Noirs – $69 (normally $138)
• Laherte Frères Champagne Extra Brut Rosé de Meunier – $74 (normally $148)
• Larmandier-Bernier Champagne 1er Cru Extra Brut "Longitude" – $75 (normally $150)
• Marie Courtin Champagne Extra Brut "Efflorescence" – $100 (normally $200)

Global Champagne Day

Friday, Oct. 18
Noon to 10 p.m.
a.kitchen+bar
135 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

