Local company offers couples wedding day services for their 'dogs of honor'

Many couples go to great lengths to say "I do" surrounded by their closest friends and family, but circumstances often make it too difficult to have their beloved pets there as well. Luckily for dog lovers, one local company provides services that make it easy to have furry friends in attendance.

Bow Wow Weddings is a full-service pet care company serving Pennsylvania and the surrounding region. The team specializes in assisting with dog owners' wedding day needs, offering customizable packages that include transporting, chaperoning and watching the couple's "Dog of Honor."

The company was founded by Philly native Myles Ragin and Pittsburgh native Don Valentine, two dog-loving friends who met in finance classes at Robert Morris University. Working as accountants during the day, the pair started Bow Wow Weddings in December 2021. Over the next year, they booked only a handful of weddings with close friends and family, but the team is now ready to fully launch and expand to the masses.

Wedding services start at a flat rate of $125 per hour for one pet, which includes chauffeuring the dog to and from the venue, as well as taking care of exercise, food and drink for the animal. Options for unique add-ons include aisle escorting, photo assistance and house sitting. Couples can even rent doggie clothing, so their canines can match with them in tiny tuxedos or dresses.

Based on previous inquiries and consultations, the team has compiled their services into customizable wedding packages, which range from "The Chihuahua" for $599 to "The Great Dane" for $1299. Bow Wow Weddings can be booked for engagements and vow renewals, too.

While Bow Wow Weddings currently serves the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas, including New York City, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, the company hopes to expand and is open to destination weddings.



Interested pet owners can book a free consultation with Bow Wow Weddings, which allows the team to observe the dog's behavior and ensure that all parties are comfortable.

Ragin and Valentine, who are both certified in Dog First Aid through the American Red Cross, hope their company helps alleviate couples' wedding-planning stress by taking care of the logistics so the newlyweds (and their canine pal) can live it up on the big day.

"You concentrate on the details and enjoying the moment, and we’ll concentrate on your best friend’s every need," Ragin said in a release. "Think of us as your dog’s personal wedding day planner.”